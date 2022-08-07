ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

jarheadatheart
4d ago

Maybe the police could get some help finding the accomplice if they gave a description. I guess when they don’t give one, we already know what the description is.

Nadda Bootliquor
4d ago

Just in time for gun legislation! amazing how all of these Mass Shooters come out of the woodwork as Government tries to limit or take away the right of self-preservation. Can you say CIA? smells like fed bois to me

Scap Scap
4d ago

stay on your toes. Our society is so messed up that you have to be ready for anything, always. I recommend a conceal carry permit, or just skirt the law and carry anyways

CBS News

Cincinnati mass shooting leaves 9 wounded as police search for suspects

Police are searching for at least two suspects after nine people were wounded in a mass shooting during a chaotic scene in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning. Police were called to Main Street in the city's downtown to respond to reports of a disorderly crowd, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department said at a press conference Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
k105.com

Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.

A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
The Associated Press

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
#Mass Shooting#Downtown Cincinnati#Police#Violent Crime
Fox 19

Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
