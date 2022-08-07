Read full article on original website
jarheadatheart
4d ago
Maybe the police could get some help finding the accomplice if they gave a description. I guess when they don’t give one, we already know what the description is.
Reply(18)
36
Nadda Bootliquor
4d ago
Just in time for gun legislation! amazing how all of these Mass Shooters come out of the woodwork as Government tries to limit or take away the right of self-preservation. Can you say CIA? smells like fed bois to me
Reply(1)
28
Scap Scap
4d ago
stay on your toes. Our society is so messed up that you have to be ready for anything, always. I recommend a conceal carry permit, or just skirt the law and carry anyways
Reply(7)
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina Andras
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Comments / 78