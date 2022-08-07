The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set and Rickie Fowler hangs on to last playoff spot

The FedExCup Playoffs begin Thursday when 122 golfers kick off the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis .

That list now officially includes Rickie Fowler. The PGA Tour announced Monday morning that Tommy Fleetwood (personal), Lanto Griffin (injury) and Daniel Berger (injury) – although eligible – will not participate in the tournament.

Fowler, who missed the cut at last week's Wyndham Championship, sneaked into the field. A former top-five player in the world, Fowler sits at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 are eligible for the playoffs.

The victory by rookie Joohyung “Tom” Kim at the Wyndham Championship Matt Wallace out of the playoffs. Wallace entered at No. 124 in the standings, slipped to No. 125 in the projections by Sunday, and then fell to the wrong side of the postseason bubble when Kim won and leapfrogged into the playoffs.

Kim gained temporary PGA Tour membership recently and played the Wyndham on a sponsor exemption. He had to win to qualify for the playoffs.

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight group of qualifiers

GIANNOTTO: It's sad Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson won't be playing in Memphis anymore

Each of the world's current top 10 golfers – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick – and all four reigning major champs (Scheffler, Thomas, Fitzpatrick and Smith) will tee it up in Memphis this week.

The four-day tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at TPC Southwind. It is the first time in the 65-year history of the event that it is part of the FedExCup Playoffs. As a result, the field is much more robust than in years past. A World Golf Championships event in recent years made it a much more exclusive weekend, limiting the field to 75 golfers.

A number of the sport's more prominent names and recognizable faces will not be in Memphis. The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka , Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Kevin Na and Abraham Ancer (who won last year's tournament at TPC Southwind) are currently suspended from participating in PGA Tour events after joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series earlier this year.

Eleven LIV golfers – Mickelson, DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein – filed a lawsuit last week in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California claiming the tour has violated antitrust law.

Gooch, Jones and Swafford are also seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them to participate in the FedExCup Playoffs, including this week's tournament in Memphis.

FedEx St. Jude Championship field

In order of FedExCup standings.

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jordan Spieth

Jon Rahm

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Joaquin Niemann

J.T. Poston

Collin Morikawa

Davis Riley

Seamus Power

J.J. Spaun

Cameron Tringale

Aaron Wise

Shane Lowry

Luke List

Corey Conners

Maverick McNealy

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Joohyung “Tom” Kim

Sepp Straka

Kevin Kisner

Keith Mitchell

Mito Pereira

Sahith Theegala

K.H. Lee

Scott Stallings

Denny McCarty

Kurt Kitayama

Lucas Herbert

Sebastian Munoz

Mackenzie Hughes

Tommy Fleetwood

Si Woo Kim

Tyrell Hatton

Adam Hadwin

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matt Kuchar

Brian Harman

Emiliano Grillo

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

Alex Noren

Taylor Pendrith

Alex Smalley

Marc Leishman

Anirban Lahiri

Troy Merritt

Taylor Moore

Cam Davis

John Huh

Brendon Todd

Lanto Griffin

Trey Mullinax

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Gary Woodland

Beau Hossler

Chad Ramey

Adam Long

Adam Scott

Daniel Berger

Wyndham Clark

Joel Dahmen

Patrick Rodgers

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

David Lipsky

Peter Malnati

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Danny Lee

Adam Svensson

Stephan Jaeger

C.T. Pan

Adam Schenk

Justin Rose

Hayden Buckley

Vince Whaley

Jhonattan Vegas

Nate Lashley

Lee Hodges

Martin Laird

Sam Ryder

Scott Piercy

Michael Thompson

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Dylan Frittelli

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Ryan Palmer

Nick Watney

Robert Streb

Jason Day

Doug Ghim

Stewart Cink

Kevin Tway

Ryan Brehm

Tyler Duncan

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Lucas Glover

Webb Simpson

Nick Taylor

Kramer Hickok

Rickie Fowler

Burlington (N.C.) Times-News reporter Adam Smith contributed to this report.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set and Rickie Fowler hangs on to last playoff spot