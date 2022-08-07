ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set and Rickie Fowler hangs on to last playoff spot

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

The FedExCup Playoffs begin Thursday when 122 golfers kick off the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis .

That list now officially includes Rickie Fowler. The PGA Tour announced Monday morning that Tommy Fleetwood (personal), Lanto Griffin (injury) and Daniel Berger (injury) – although eligible – will not participate in the tournament.

Fowler, who missed the cut at last week's Wyndham Championship, sneaked into the field. A former top-five player in the world, Fowler sits at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 are eligible for the playoffs.

The victory by rookie Joohyung “Tom” Kim at the Wyndham Championship Matt Wallace out of the playoffs. Wallace entered at No. 124 in the standings, slipped to No. 125 in the projections by Sunday, and then fell to the wrong side of the postseason bubble when Kim won and leapfrogged into the playoffs.

Kim gained temporary PGA Tour membership recently and played the Wyndham on a sponsor exemption. He had to win to qualify for the playoffs.

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight group of qualifiers

GIANNOTTO: It's sad Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson won't be playing in Memphis anymore

Each of the world's current top 10 golfers – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick – and all four reigning major champs (Scheffler, Thomas, Fitzpatrick and Smith) will tee it up in Memphis this week.

The four-day tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at TPC Southwind. It is the first time in the 65-year history of the event that it is part of the FedExCup Playoffs. As a result, the field is much more robust than in years past. A World Golf Championships event in recent years made it a much more exclusive weekend, limiting the field to 75 golfers.

A number of the sport's more prominent names and recognizable faces will not be in Memphis. The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka , Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Kevin Na and Abraham Ancer (who won last year's tournament at TPC Southwind) are currently suspended from participating in PGA Tour events after joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series earlier this year.

Eleven LIV golfers – Mickelson, DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein – filed a lawsuit last week in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California claiming the tour has violated antitrust law.

Gooch, Jones and Swafford are also seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them to participate in the FedExCup Playoffs, including this week's tournament in Memphis.

FedEx St. Jude Championship field

In order of FedExCup standings.

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Cameron Smith
  • Sam Burns
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Tony Finau
  • Justin Thomas
  • Cameron Young
  • Sungjae Im
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Max Homa
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Jon Rahm
  • Tom Hoge
  • Billy Horschel
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • J.T. Poston
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Davis Riley
  • Seamus Power
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Aaron Wise
  • Shane Lowry
  • Luke List
  • Corey Conners
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Russell Henley
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Joohyung “Tom” Kim
  • Sepp Straka
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Mito Pereira
  • Sahith Theegala
  • K.H. Lee
  • Scott Stallings
  • Denny McCarty
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Tyrell Hatton
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Chez Reavie
  • Chris Kirk
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Brian Harman
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Brendan Steele
  • Harold Varner III
  • Alex Noren
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Alex Smalley
  • Marc Leishman
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Troy Merritt
  • Taylor Moore
  • Cam Davis
  • John Huh
  • Brendon Todd
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Brandon Wu
  • Matthew NeSmith
  • Gary Woodland
  • Beau Hossler
  • Chad Ramey
  • Adam Long
  • Adam Scott
  • Daniel Berger
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Russell Knox
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Mark Hubbard
  • David Lipsky
  • Peter Malnati
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Aaron Rai
  • Danny Lee
  • Adam Svensson
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • C.T. Pan
  • Adam Schenk
  • Justin Rose
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Vince Whaley
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Nate Lashley
  • Lee Hodges
  • Martin Laird
  • Sam Ryder
  • Scott Piercy
  • Michael Thompson
  • Callum Tarren
  • Max McGreevy
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • James Hahn
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Nick Watney
  • Robert Streb
  • Jason Day
  • Doug Ghim
  • Stewart Cink
  • Kevin Tway
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Lucas Glover
  • Webb Simpson
  • Nick Taylor
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Rickie Fowler

Burlington (N.C.) Times-News reporter Adam Smith contributed to this report.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set and Rickie Fowler hangs on to last playoff spot

