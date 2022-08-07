Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Receives Epidural for Ailing Lower Back

The Los Angeles ace received an injection Friday, one day after leaving a game against the Giants early.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw received an epidural injection Friday, one day after leaving a game early with lower back pain , according to multiple reports.

The club placed Kershaw on the injured list Friday , his second trip to the IL this season. Earlier in the year, he went on the IL with pelvic joint inflammation.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the pain occurred on the left side of Kershaw’s back, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times . Earlier this year, Kershaw dealt with pain on the right side of his back, Harris reported.

There is no timeframe for Kershaw to pick up a baseball.

Kershaw, who has battled back ailments throughout his career, left Thursday afternoon’s game against the Giants in the fifth inning after apparently tweaking his back during warmup pitches.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers .