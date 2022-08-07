ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Changes to Las Cruces real estate market trigger new pricing strategies

By Gary Sandler
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

This is the first column in a two-part series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN08q_0h8BMTcJ00

To say that residential real estate is in a state of flux may very well be an understatement. In a press release issued July 20, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing-home sales “declined for the fifth straight month." More specifically, sales dropped by 5.4 percent between May and June and fell by 14.2 percent year-over-year. NAR also reported that the nationwide inventory of existing homes is on the rise.

Just nine days later, the U.S. Census Bureau released statistics showing that new-home sales fell 8.1 percent between May and June, and by 17.4 percent year-over-year. It is interesting to note that new-home statistics are based on the date purchase agreements are signed, while existing-home figures count closed sales for which purchase agreements were signed 30 to 60 days in the past. The reports also revealed that price appreciation is slowing in many parts of the country.

Las Cruces is not immune from the effects higher mortgage interest rates and other economic factors are having on sales of new and existing homes, townhomes and condominiums. According to an Aug. 2 report from the Las Cruces Association of Realtors, leading indicators show to what extent Las Cruces-area sales are affected. Take, for example, the percentage of the asking price received by sellers. The list-price-to-sales-price ratio achieved in July was 1.5 percent below the percentage achieved in June and one-half percent below the percentage achieved one year ago. Other statistics confirm that change is definitely underway.

The number of days on the market, which reflects the number of days between the day the listing was activated and the day the purchase agreement was signed, grew by 50 percent month-over-month and 80 percent year-over-year. The absorption rate, which measures the number of months it would take to sell out the inventory at the current sales pace, grew 9.5-percent month-over-month and 12.2-percent year-over-year.

The percentage of unsold inventory is also on the rise, increasing by 40 percent between June and July and by 10.5-percent year-over-year. LCAR also reported that the dollar volume of the homes sold in July fell 8.9-percent below the dollar volume reported in June and 15.1-percent below the total sales volume reported in July 2021. July’s dollar volume was $60,332,774.

There’s no doubt that inventories are growing, sellers are receiving a lower percentage of their asking prices, and it’s taking longer to find a buyer. But what about values? According to national statistics, it appears they may have reached their peaks in many areas of the country. Is the same true for Las Cruces? Have prices reached their peaks in many areas of the valley? The answer is complicated and depends on the type of property, its condition, and its location. While there aren’t enough buyers in the marketplace to purchase our entire inventory, there are more than enough to purchase the small number of “best homes for the money” our inventory has to offer. In that realm, sellers continue to hold an advantage.

There is one statistic that, on its own, doesn’t establish a trend but could point to what’s ahead for local home values if it continues. That statistic is the median sales price. The median sales price is where half sold for more and half sold for less. While July’s median sales price of $289,500 was 5.6 percent higher than the median sales price reported in July 2021, it was 3.4-percent below June’s median price of $294,300. Should that trend continue, it would indicate that local home values are on the decline.

So, let’s assume local home values are softening. What strategy or strategies should sellers employ to achieve the highest possible price for their properties? I’ll have the answer for you in next week’s column.

See you at closing.

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and president of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at 575-642-2292 or Gary@GarySandler.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Real Estate
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Pricing Strategies#U S Census Bureau#Residential Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Nar#The U S Census Bureau
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso

Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
95.5 KLAQ

What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso

When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Beer Festival this weekend at Plaza de Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Beer Fest, billed as a summer beer sampling festival, will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. Downtown. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at lcbeerfest.com. Tickets are $30 at the gate. The event is expected to include...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy