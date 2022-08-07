Read full article on original website
cgu.edu
Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall
CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals ticked back up since last week, but testing-positivity rates declined, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Thursday through Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 271 to 282, and the number...
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
Officials say Vernon facility poses public health risk, releasing dangerous levels of chemical
On Monday, elected officials called on the South Coast Air Quality Management District to shut down a facility site in Vernon that is posing a public health risk.
coloradoboulevard.net
West Nile Virus Detected in Alhambra
Mosquitoes in Alhambra have tested positive for West Nile virus according to samples taken by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affect residents in Los Angeles County. Tips to get rid of mosquitoes. Tip out stagnant water...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
Alhambra district students return to campus with new rules for COVID testing, masks
Students in the Alhambra Unified School District returned to campus Tuesday, to start adjusting to new rules on COVID testing and masks.
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
KGET 17
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
lafocusnewspaper.com
A Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank affordable housing trust just took a giant step toward reality
A bill that taps $23 million to get a trust fund going to boost affordable housing in Pasadena, Glendale and Burbank has been approved by the state Legislature and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino’s Senate Bill 1177 creates an affordable...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
Study: Central Valley one of the most competitive rental markets in California
While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat.
Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government’s landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families sit on a waitlist for years only to see their once-golden ticket expire before they can find a home.
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
KTLA.com
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
