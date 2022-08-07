ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

cgu.edu

Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall

CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
CLAREMONT, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals ticked back up since last week, but testing-positivity rates declined, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Thursday through Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 271 to 282, and the number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
coloradoboulevard.net

West Nile Virus Detected in Alhambra

Mosquitoes in Alhambra have tested positive for West Nile virus according to samples taken by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affect residents in Los Angeles County. Tips to get rid of mosquitoes. Tip out stagnant water...
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water usage in California regions drops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
PASADENA, CA
ABC10

Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government’s landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families sit on a waitlist for years only to see their once-golden ticket expire before they can find a home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA

