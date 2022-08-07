NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

Motorists reported the rig being driven erratically before it crashed off westbound Route 80 in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: INSET: Terry Gonzalez for Northern New Jersey All Incidents

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed.

Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The tractor-trailer first drifted onto the right shoulder, then struck the guardrail and continued over the curbed median at the Exit 61 on-ramp before plowing through another guardrail and off the bridge, Goez said early Sunday.

The cab landed beneath the trailer and burst into flames on Market Street below.

The rig toppled utility poles, taking power lines with them, and ignited a brush fire below the highway while sending embers flying, according to witnesses.

The driver's identity was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

State Police initially responded along with local firefighters. A PSE&G crew was immediately summoned. The westbound highway was closed at the scene.

State Police were assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A state Department of Transportation unit responded to determine the safety of the bridge.

