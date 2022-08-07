ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tinkler targeting Nunthorpe date for Acklam Express

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9dmp_0h8BLkdZ00

The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is next up for Acklam Express after Nigel Tinkler’s star sprinter failed to land a blow in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

The three-time-winner has often outrun expectation in Group company throughout his career and was sent off 13-2 for the five-furlong Group Two on the Sussex Downs last month.

Stationed in stall four, the four-year-old found himself on the wrong side of the track and was unable to work his way into contention as Charlie Hills’ Khaadem stormed to victory on the far side.

However, his handler is refusing to lose too much faith and believes his run at Royal Ascot in the King’s Stand Stakes, when third at 200-1, proves he has every right to line-up in the Knavesmire Group One next.

If he brings his Ascot form into play, he has a chance in any of these big races, so it would be foolish of us not to take our chance

“He’s absolutely fine, things just didn’t go our way at Goodwood,” said Tinkler.

“We were on the stands rail and I think it was the only race the winner came from the far side. They all raced in the middle to far side which was unexpected. He ran well, but things just didn’t go our way. With a bit more luck he would have been closer, but I’m not saying he would have won.

“All being well he will go for the Nunthorpe, it’s not too far travelling for us. Whether he will be good enough is another question. But if he brings his Ascot form into play, he has a chance in any of these big races, so it would be foolish of us not to take our chance.”

