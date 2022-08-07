Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/11/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 8/11/22
With just two night games scheduled, the Thursday main slate is getting bumped up to 1:00 pm ET and features the six afternoon games. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
MLB・
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Braves' Eddie Rosario batting sixth on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rosario will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Robbie Grossman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rosario for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi sitting for Tampa on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Choi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Isaac Paredes starting at first base. Paredes will bat fourth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Paredes for 11.1...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting seventh on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Robles will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Anthony Rizzo starting at first base. Rizzo will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
