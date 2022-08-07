With just two night games scheduled, the Thursday main slate is getting bumped up to 1:00 pm ET and features the six afternoon games. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO