MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
NBC News

'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off

MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
NBC News

The FBI’s silence on Trump search gives GOP room to play with fire

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation slowed, but still up 8.5% year-over-year. … President Biden will sign burn pit legislation. ... Former President Trump will be deposed by New York Attorney General. ... Republicans win Minnesota House special but Democrats overperform. ... Michels defeats Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's primary. … Rep. Omar, D-Minn., narrowly wins her primary.
POTUS
NBC News

What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI conducted an overnight search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida residence allegedly looking for classified documents he took from the White House before leaving office. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez, Jeff Lanza and Danny Cevallos report on how the FBI obtained a search warrant, Trump's reaction to the search and the FBI's next actions.Aug. 9, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

For Republicans, Mar-a-Lago search offers new chance to rally around Trump

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday .... the FBI raids former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. ... Biden to sign semiconductor bill today. ... The men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery get additional life sentences. ... Pennsylvania Governor GOP nominee Doug Mastriano will appear virtually in front of the Jan. 6 committee. ... And Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin hold primaries.
POTUS
NBC News

Russian surveillance aircraft spotted within Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone

Russian surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone twice in two days, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said Tuesday. The Alaska region of the defense command, commonly known as NORAD, detected the aircraft, which "remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," according to a news release.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Why an FBI search won't stop Trump from running in 2024 — and might encourage him

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas on Saturday, former President Donald Trump dropped another tease that he will soon announce he is running for president in 2024. “We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again,” he told the CPAC audience. “I ran twice, I won twice ... and we may have to do it again.”
POTUS
NBC News

Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, the Russian military is still refusing to allow inspectors inside a nuclear power plant where a series of explosions occurred. Local authorities told NBC News that about 11,000 Ukrainians have been working there under Russian control since March. The recent explosions forced one reactor at the plant to shut it down for safety reasons. Worst case scenarios are now being discussed.Aug. 9, 2022.
ECONOMY

