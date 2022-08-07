Read full article on original website
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X
Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
PC Magazine
How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad
If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
Apple Insider
If you're having problems with Google search, you're not alone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A fire at a Google data center in Iowa may have caused issues for Google and the Internet as a whole, with the tech giant encountering longer than usual search times and other issues starting late on Monday night, and carrying forward to Tuesday morning.
Apple Insider
Final Cut Pro & iMovie updates have fix for export & playback bug
Apple has updated both iMovie and Final Cut Pro X with a minor fix that addresses a bug in both video editing apps. The updates, version 10.3.4 for iMovie and version 10.6.4 for Final Cut Pro X, are now available to download from the Mac App Store. Both updates are free.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
