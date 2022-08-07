ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."

