The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Top247 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas while honoring his friend Keiondre Waters
Before every one of his football games, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Top247 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. runs out of the tunnel and heads to the opposite end zone and says the name of his friend “Keiondre Waters” while going into prayer. He’ll do the same next season inside...
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
247Sports
UMass lands a commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare
UMass has landed a big commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare. The 6-foot-10 forward is currently ranked No. 42 in the class of 2023 but will reclass to 2022 and play for head coach Frank Martin this upcoming season. “I chose UMass because the recruiting efforts has been good and...
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Stock rising combo guard Jamari McDowell is down to four schools
One of the stock rising guards of the summer, Jamari McDowell is down to four schools. The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Manvel (Texas) is down to Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Xavier. “These are my final four schools and they made it because of the people and resources,”...
Team Scoop - Big Step Forward
In today’s South Carolina Gamecock football team scoop, we take a look at some players who are in a position to take a significant step forward from a production standpoint in 2022.
247Sports
Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp
Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
Decision Day: 3-star DL Tavion Gadson making his choice on Thursday
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is set to make his college decision on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.. Gadson is expected to choose from his top five school list that consists of Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. Gadson has taken two official visits thus far --...
Notre Dame Practice Report: Defense (Aug. 11)
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Day Seven of Notre Dame’s pre-season camp got underway at 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday with a continued break from the overwhelming humidity from the opening weekend. Temperatures were in the lower 70s as practice commenced. • Add a few more defensive players to the...
247Sports
A 'more assertive' Robby Ashford looks to shake up Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — In spring exit evaluations, Bryan Harsin left all four of Auburn’s scholarship quarterbacks with a “blueprint” for what he wanted to see improved — some small, some more significant — for the start of fall camp in early August. Well, early...
BH: Crowded flight | Panic mode exit
** Offensive line fans alert … Yep, this is a site where that sentence can be met with interest. Given our Ohio roots, we felt the need to tip you off about an offensive line (and tight end) group in the Buckeye State that absolutely deserves notice if you like trench life.
Georgia football duo named among 25 most important players for 2022 season
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."
Ohio OT William Satterwhite talks first offer and June camps
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban has been one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under head coach Tim Tyrell when it comes to both on-field success and producing Division I talent. The Knights have a talented 2024 class and one of their top prospects is offensive lineman William...
Mack Brown Highlights Standout Performers from UNC's Training Camp
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- On Monday, UNC head coach Mack Brown was asked about a few players that surprised him during Saturday's scrimmage and in the tape review that followed. Rather than giving one or two on defense, Brown racked his brain to provide multiple names of players who have jumped out to him.
247Sports
