Best offense is defense? This sophisticated market play helps investors protect themselves from dramatic lows

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of...
CNBC
Rivian beats revenue earnings expectations, still faces supply chain headwinds
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Rivian earnings. The 'Overtime' panel weighs in.
CNBC
Marqeta shares plunge more than 20% on CEO exit and 'cautious' expectations for coming months
Marqeta founder Jason Gardner said on Wednesday that he'll be stepping down as CEO, but will remain as chairman. Gardner said he's not the best person to execute the upcoming stage of growth at the company. Marqeta said it's "prudent to be cautious about the next several months" because of...
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Six Flags, Disney, Sonos and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Six Flags — Shares dropped more than 22% after the theme park company sharply missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Six Flags reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $435 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $519 million. The theme park operator attributed the miss to weak attendance, or a 22% drop in visitors.
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in the metaverse is 'the dumbest' idea ever
Buying digital land in the metaverse may not be the best use of your money, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Although Cuban is a well-documented cryptocurrency enthusiast, he called purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse "the dumbest s--- ever" in a recent interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.
CNBC
Rivian posts second-quarter revenue above estimates, but expects a wider loss for the year
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive maintained its full-year guidance for deliveries Thursday. The automaker reported second-quarter revenue that was higher than Wall Street expected. But it trimmed its full-year financial outlook, saying that investors should now expect a wider loss and lower capital expenditures than it had previously forecast. Electric...
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
CNBC
Gas is cheaper but groceries are not: How to save as food inflation jumps at the fastest pace since 1979
Food costs climbed 1.1% in July, bringing the year-over-year gain to 10.9%, according to the latest government data. These five tips can help you save money on groceries as food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. To feel the effects of inflation, just go to the supermarket. Although inflation,...
CNBC
S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather
Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
CNBC
Charts suggest oil could bounce temporarily then head lower, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that oil could rally in the short term, but it's unlikely to last. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that oil could be due for a short-term bounce, but over the next few months she ultimately sees it headed lower — possibly much lower," the "Mad Money" host said.
Comments / 0