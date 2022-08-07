ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in 35 states, according to a new study

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third
Alabama Bella Max Cooper
Alaska Bella Willow Blue
Arizona Luna Bella Bear
Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella
California Luna Bella Charlie
Colorado Luna Charlie Bella
Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker
Delaware Luna Finn Bella
Florida Luna Bella Cooper
Georgia Luna Bella Charlie
Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie
Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy
Illinois Bella Luna Charlie
Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy
Iowa Bella Luna Charlie
Kansas Charlie Luna Bella
Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella
Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella
Maine Luna Bella Cooper
Maryland Luna Charlie Bella
Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy
Michigan Bella Luna Lucy
Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova
Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie
Missouri Luna Bella Cooper
Montana Lucy Bella Charlie
Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy
Nevada Luna Bella Rocky
New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola
New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey
New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey
New York Luna Bella Bailey
North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie
North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna
Ohio Luna Bella Charlie
Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella
Oregon Luna Charlie Bella
Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper
Rhode Island Max Luna Bella
South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella
South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy
Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey
Texas Luna Bella Charlie
Utah Luna Charlie Koda
Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy
Virginia Luna Bella Lucy
Washington Luna Bella Charlie
Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie
West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie
Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella
Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names in the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

