Summit Daily News
Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses
Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year. According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2
Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2. Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m on the fence about short-term rental caps in Breckenridge
Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Health centers and providers across the country are vital to communities
Summit Community Care Clinic is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week from Aug. 7-13. Community Health Centers — like Summit Community Care Clinic — are nonprofit, patient-governed clinics that provide high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to people living in areas with few primary care providers. Serving one in 11 people nationwide, health centers are committed to providing care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. In 2021, health centers marked the historic milestone of serving 30 million patients.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council members say short-term rental bills bring balance, flexibility to housing
Before approving the first reading of two bills that would create tourism zones in Breckenridge, council members discussed their rationale as to why they unanimously approved the measures. Council member Jay Beckerman, who was elected to the council earlier this year, said that the council bills are not a “silver...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Stop calling us short-term rentals. Vacation rentals is what we are.
My name is Mary Waldman, and I am a proud vacation rental property manager based in Breckenridge. I would love for the town of Breckenridge to remove the BOLT license cap, but that is unrealistic. Instead, I have a very simple request today. Stop calling me short-term rental. The short-term...
Summit Daily News
Taking aim: Summit’s 4-H archery program fosters new hobby, helps archery community grow
While growing up, there is sometimes nothing more important than getting involved in something that you are passionate about. Whether it be a team sport, activity or game, adolescents can oftentimes learn valuable life lessons when they participate in these programs. One such enterprise within Summit County that has worked...
Summit Daily News
Summit School District to host free school supplies drive on Saturday, Aug. 13
To welcome back students, Summit School District is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Middle School soccer field. Students can pick up free school supplies and participate in a pick-up soccer game with new Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd. There will be other activities and food, plus organizations like Smart Bellies and the Family & Intercultural Resource will have booths to showcase their various services.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot
Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
Crested Butte News
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
Summit Daily News
Some Breckenridge property owners concerned about what’s to come from new short-term rental ordinances
Property owners and managers gathered at Breckenridge Town Hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 9 to express concerns about the town’s new ordinances, which would divide the town into tourism, downtown and residential zones for short-term rental licensing. Of the speakers, many were owners in Zone Three, which has the...
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council to vote on first reading of short-term rental regulations
Editor’s note: The Town Council moved its work session to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. This story has been updated to reflect that. Town council members in Breckenridge will vote on the first reading of two pieces of legislation that aim to put short-term rental regulations in place. The council’s regular session meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Summit Daily News
Best of Summit Round 1 voting closes Thursday, Aug. 11
Voting in the first round of the annual Best of Summit contest closes Thursday, Aug. 11. The annual contest is a bit different this year with two voting phases:. First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.
Summit Daily News
Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.
Summit Daily News
This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County
For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
KJCT8
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
