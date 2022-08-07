Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
Tallahassee to prep the community for hurricane season through family fun event
The City of Tallahassee brings a family fun, educational event to its community members on August 13, with an appearance from NFL legend Warrick Dunn.
Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
WCTV
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
New Faces, Different Places: Price Harris hopes to maintain Madison standard
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Ominous skies over Boot Hill. It’s almost fitting as Madison County hits the field for its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys have been nothing less than the oncoming storm for just about anyone who stand in their way, five state titles in six seasons will give you that reputation and even after the off-season departure of Mike Coe, first year Head Coach Price Harris hopes his team can shake down the thunder just like he did when he wore Maroon and Silver 30 years ago.
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
Post-Searchlight
Elberta Crate & Box Company suffers damage from fire
Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky on Friday night as one of Bainbridge’s oldest industries, Elberta Crate and Box Company caught fire. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief Doyle Welch, E911 reported a structure fire at the company at approximately 9:35 p.m. Welch, along with numerous...
waltonoutdoors.com
Jackson County working to control hydrilla grass on Merritt’s Mill Pond
Merritt’s Mill Pond is one of Jackson County’s most highly valued natural resources. It exists not only as a source of recreation for visitors and locals alike, but also as a home to many citizens with property on its shores. Over the years, the Hydrilla Grass levels have increased which impacts life on and in the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd at the Augustus B. Turnbull Florida State Conference Center a Leon County Commissioner, the provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. “This gives us a measurement of the pulse of the community,” said...
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
ecbpublishing.com
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy Jr
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his two children and daughter-in-law. Tommy, “TD”, was born in Madison, Fla., on May 14, 1946, to Thomas W. and Marjorie (McClellan) Drawdy and was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Florida State University with an accounting degree and was a self-employed accountant. He ran his accounting practice, Thomas Drawdy, Jr. Accounting, until he retired at 52 years old, in 1998, in Monticello, Fla. He served as a city council member in Monticello, was a past chairman of the Aucilla River chapter of Ducks Unlimited, was a member of Quail Unlimited, the local Kiwanis Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Fla.
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
WCTV
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell speaks out after the man who murdered Officer Fariello gets indicted
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An indictment was handed down by a grand jury Thursday in a deadly chase and crash that killed a Tallahassee police officer. Officer Christopher Fariello was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer and now the man accused of ramming his patrol car is officially facing first degree murder charges.
WCTV
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a...
Comments / 0