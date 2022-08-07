ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Creek, NY

Dr. Benjamin Fruce, Owner’s Son, Joins Advanced Dental Arts Practice

Dr. Benjamin Fruce has joined Advanced Dental Arts, (ADA), as a full-time dentist, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, his father and practice owner. “I am extremely pleased to welcome my son, Ben, to our family practice,” Dr. Fruce said. “Patients are enjoying his friendly manner, youthful energy, and total focus on their care. His mom, Gabriela, also works at the practice and we both couldn’t be more proud.”
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
SUV crashes into Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Elaine L. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
