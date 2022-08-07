Read full article on original website
Oswego Industries Announces Fall Mums Fundraiser With Oliver Paine Greenhouses
FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Orders are open until September 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from...
Dr. Benjamin Fruce, Owner’s Son, Joins Advanced Dental Arts Practice
Dr. Benjamin Fruce has joined Advanced Dental Arts, (ADA), as a full-time dentist, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, his father and practice owner. “I am extremely pleased to welcome my son, Ben, to our family practice,” Dr. Fruce said. “Patients are enjoying his friendly manner, youthful energy, and total focus on their care. His mom, Gabriela, also works at the practice and we both couldn’t be more proud.”
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving...
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services
PALERMO, NY — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo, New York, recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,100. “Thanks...
Summer Family Fun Day August 21 Commemorates Children’s Civic Pride Day At Richardson-Bates House Museum
OSWEGO – Fun games, prizes, ice cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt of the Richardson-Bates House Museum will all take place on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the annual Summer Family Fun Day. The public is invited to take part in this summer fun...
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Annual Barn Sale To Be Held August 12-14
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be having their annual barn sale at the cemetery grounds at 706 East Broadway in Fulton from August 12 through Sunday August 14. Hundreds of quality items available each day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 31 – August 6
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Full story here. The Fulton Police...
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
CNY Artist Wins Best Of SUNY Prize In Statewide Student Exhibition
OSWEGO – December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Elaine L. Baldwin
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
