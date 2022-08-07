ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Claps Back At Kevin Federline’s ‘Hurtful’ Interview About Her Sons: ‘Saddens Me’

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRshf_0h8BJFOk00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears spoke out after her ex husband Kevin Federline criticized her parenting in an interview, where he said their sons Sean and Jayden have decided not to see their mother at the moment. The pop star, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 7 to fire back, writing, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Kevin also claimed Britney’s recent provocative selfies posted to social media were a large part of the issue, calling it “tough” for the boys, especially since they are of high school age. Britney referenced those comments by adding, “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

“I gave them everything,” she continued. “Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can!!! Have a good day folks!!!” Britney then followed up with an Instagram post, adding, “As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home’ … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING …. are we equal now ??? As in even equality ???”

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKmie_0h8BJFOk00
Britney Spears fired back after Kevin Federline criticized her parenting. (MB Pictures/Shutterstock )

In a second slide added to the IG post, Britney pointing out she’d been “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years” during the conservatorship. “I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!!” she wrote. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too.”

She concluded, “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

The fiery messages came after Kevin’s comments were revealed on Saturday, August 6. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said of Sean and Jayden, per Daily Mail, referring to them skipping out on their mom’s recent marriage to Sam Asghari. “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.” He added, “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” A source close to Britney tells HollywoodLife, however, that “much of” Kevin’s interview is “untrue” and “she’s seen boys recently.”

Britney’s second attempt at being a married woman came a few months later during her whirlwind romance with Kevin Federline. After meeting the background dancer in 2004, Britney married him three months later, only to file for divorce in 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Britney and Kevin were first linked in 2004, after they met on the set of a music video. Britney married him three months later, only to file for divorce in 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They had welcomed Jayden two months before the court filing and had given birth to Sean in September 2005. The exes now share custody of their teenage sons, with the “Breathe On Me” hitmaker holding 30% and Kevin the majority at 70%.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Music Video#Tylenol#The White Gates
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
227K+
Followers
20K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy