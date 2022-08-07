Britney Spears Claps Back At Kevin Federline’s ‘Hurtful’ Interview About Her Sons: ‘Saddens Me’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears spoke out after her ex husband Kevin Federline criticized her parenting in an interview, where he said their sons Sean and Jayden have decided not to see their mother at the moment. The pop star, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 7 to fire back, writing, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Kevin also claimed Britney’s recent provocative selfies posted to social media were a large part of the issue, calling it “tough” for the boys, especially since they are of high school age. Britney referenced those comments by adding, “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

“I gave them everything,” she continued. “Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can!!! Have a good day folks!!!” Britney then followed up with an Instagram post, adding, “As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home’ … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING …. are we equal now ??? As in even equality ???”

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!” she added.

In a second slide added to the IG post, Britney pointing out she’d been “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years” during the conservatorship. “I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!!” she wrote. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too.”

She concluded, “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

The fiery messages came after Kevin’s comments were revealed on Saturday, August 6. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said of Sean and Jayden, per Daily Mail, referring to them skipping out on their mom’s recent marriage to Sam Asghari. “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.” He added, “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” A source close to Britney tells HollywoodLife, however, that “much of” Kevin’s interview is “untrue” and “she’s seen boys recently.”

Britney and Kevin were first linked in 2004, after they met on the set of a music video. Britney married him three months later, only to file for divorce in 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They had welcomed Jayden two months before the court filing and had given birth to Sean in September 2005. The exes now share custody of their teenage sons, with the “Breathe On Me” hitmaker holding 30% and Kevin the majority at 70%.