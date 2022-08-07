Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Physical’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple
Click here to read the full article. Apple has ordered Season 3 of the dramedy “Physical,” Variety has learned. Season 2 of the series follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who, after launching her first fitness video, has uncovered a new set obstacles in her way to building her fitness empire. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. With new competition threatening her status, Rubin finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors. Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacted To The "Illegal, Unauthorized" Texas Church Version Of "Hamilton"
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
TVLine Items: Atlanta Vet's Apple Gig, Fox News Sunday Sets Anchor and More
Click here to read the full article. Brian Tyree Henry is plotting life post-Atlanta: The actor will star in Sinking Spring, a drug ring drama that is nearing a series order at Apple TV+. Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode project “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis. Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
Click here to read the full article. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has been renewed for its third season at Starz. Announced at the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour, the news comes ahead of the Aug. 14 debut of Season 2. “Raising Kanan,” the third series in the “Power” universe, it set in the early ‘90s and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, Raquel (Patina Miller) who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Badass, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and...
Wall Street Mulls Pros & Cons Of Streaming Price Hikes As Disney Earnings Boost Stock
Click here to read the full article. Disney stock rose about 5% Thursday after posting a beat on earnings, profit, streaming subscriber growth and parks for its fiscal third quarter ended in June. It announced a new Disney+ ad-supported tier will launch on Dec. 8 for $7.99 – the current price of the ad-free service, which will jump to $10.99. That’s nice if you can get it. A 40% hike “greatly widens the range of potential outcomes for Disney over the next two years,” says analyst Doug Creutz of Cowen. He thinks Disney+ was underpriced at launch at $6.99, “but the...
SFGate
Kim Petras addresses Kate Bush, 'Stranger Things' criticism at Outside Lands
Kim Petras, the notorious German transgender pop star, scandalized and delighted during her Sunday performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands — a nihilistic, X-rated showcase to the joys of sex. The first three songs of her hour-long set: “Slut Pop,” “Treat Me Like a Slut” and “Superpower Bitch,”...
Comments / 0