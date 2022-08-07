Click here to read the full article. Apple has ordered Season 3 of the dramedy “Physical,” Variety has learned. Season 2 of the series follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who, after launching her first fitness video, has uncovered a new set obstacles in her way to building her fitness empire. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. With new competition threatening her status, Rubin finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors. Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend...

