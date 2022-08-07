ASU gymnast Izzy Redmond among 15 female student-athletes selected for adidas NIL contract

Izzy Redmond is more than an athlete.

More than the scores on her routines.

More than anything she does in the gym.

As one of the upperclassmen with Arizona State gymnastics, Redmond is a team leader. But she also is a leader outside the gym. Redmond’s efforts focusing on social justice initiatives and sustainability made her stand out to adidas.

The brand, which is under contract as the official apparel supplier for ASU, created a Name, Image and Likeness endorsement (NIL) that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Redmond was chosen among 15 female student-athletes as the first group of signees and will be featured in brand marketing campaigns.

Redmond and the 14 other athletes were a part of an announcement in New York City on July 26 that marked the start of NIL opportunities from adidas.

“A lot of us have been in the same mindset that we want to make change and we want to make a difference so sharing their stories of how they’ve started their own initiatives and organizations within their own schools and programs has been really cool,” Redmond said.

Now entering her senior year at ASU, Redmond has used her athletic platform for various causes close to her.

The advocate for diversity

Sparked by the societal changes in 2020 surrounding the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, Redmond, who had just wrapped up her first year at ASU, wanted to do more with her opportunities as a student-athlete.

“Those were things that really sparked me wanting to have a voice and wanting to be part of the conversation. It’s always been something I’ve been passionate about, but not so much vocal about,” Redmond said.

Since she came to ASU in the fall of 2019, Redmond has seen more awareness among the gymnastics community in terms of working to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion over the last few years. More conversations are happening, along with gymnasts joining committees that promote inclusion.

Not long after that pivotal summer of 2020, Redmond worked with several ASU student-athletes to form the Black Student-Athlete Association. Redmond now serves as the association’s president.

“ASU has given me a lot of opportunities with the Black Student-Athlete Association and the alliance trip to put myself into those spaces and really get connected. I think that’s been a big push to really inspire me to use my platform and my voice,” Redmond said.

The group’s formation also led to other changes within the university, including the addition of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officers to push for inclusion within the administration. Efforts for inclusion have also expanded to the Pac-12 Conference.

Redmond, along with teammate Juliette Boyer and Office of Student-Development Coach Markisha Farrier, went to Alabama this summer for an educational trip centered around the Civil Rights Movement. The trip in mid-July was part of an educational collection of events provided to student-athletes, staff and coaches from all Pac-12, ACC, and Big 10 institutions.

“It was absolutely fantastic. Super monumental and pretty life-changing to be in those spaces where all of these historical events happened, to be in the church that Martin Luther King Jr. gave his speeches at, to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge (in Selma), it was very emotional, but at the same time it was so inspirational,” Redmond said.

But Redmond’s passions don’t end with social justice. She’s a fierce advocate for the environment and is studying conservation and biology to prepare for a career in marine biology.

The environmentalist

From a young age, Redmond knew she wanted to do something about protecting the ocean. Growing up in Michigan, a state surrounded by vast bodies of freshwater, her life revolved around the water.

Conservation and environmental science classes in high school gave Redmond the push to pursuing a scientific career. More importantly, documentaries like Blue Planet opened her eyes to the waste thrown in oceans. She wanted to do everything she could to protect the planet, starting with the oceans.

It wasn’t just the enticing draw of partnering with a major athletic apparel company that drew her in. It was also the aspect of adidas committing to reducing plastic waste in oceans as seen in its past partnership with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization.

“That was another point where they were like, 'we feel like you would align with our brand and our values.' I want to do marine biology in the future and that’s my next goal, like with removing plastic from the ocean, that is something that is dear to my heart and something that I obviously want to get involved with,” Redmond said.

The teammate

Redmond has been part of the growing success of ASU’s gymnastics program that includes winning a share of the Pac-12 regular season title for the first time ever.

ASU has been improving in competition, but it’s also seen athletes find their voices. Some of it stems from the upperclassmen’s guidance as Redmond learned the most from them when she was a freshman.

“I’ve tried to be that person for the upcoming classes and just trying to get them involved as much as possible and encouraging them to be part of these clubs and organizations. We have a lot of gymnasts this year who are working within committees at ASU, so it’s been really cool to watch them grow as well,” Redmond said.

Gymnasts are beginning to see more opportunities to use their platforms with the sport increasing its popularity. The numbers have been in the gymnasts’ favor, especially as this year marked a landmark for NCAA gymnastics.

The national championship aired on ABC and drew an average of 922,000 viewers, which made it the most-watched college gymnastics meet ever on ESPN networks. Viewership increased by 11 percent compared with the previous year, according to ESPN.

“It does elevate our platform as gymnasts and then to make waves and bring the issues to a larger audience has been the biggest shift I have seen,” Redmond said.

With the sport continuing to grow and provide more opportunities for gymnasts outside, Redmond is glad she has been able to do more than just her sport over the years.

If she could go back in time, she’d tell herself: “Always be true to yourself and know that your voice has value. Be willing to make ripples and be willing to make waves, don’t be afraid to make those changes. That’s something that I’ve learned a lot over the years that has been really helpful for me.”

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

