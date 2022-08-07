Tulsa’s Young Professionals hold bootcamp on how to run for office

TULSA, Okla. — A group of young professionals received a crash course on how to run for political office over the weekend.

The non-partisan, two-day bootcamp was a part of TYPROS 918 Lead Program which is aimed at preparing young Tulsans to run for local, state and federal office.

The event featured lessons on campaign trails, fundraising and ethics, as well as the next steps.

“When you look at the future of the decision we are going to make for our city, we want to make sure young voices are represented in those processes and so as we approach training up and educating a group of young professionals we can watch over the years and see how we are able to impact policies and procedures in our local and state government for Oklahoma,” said TYPROS interim director David Tollette.

