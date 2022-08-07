It’s sad that her father and her ex husband have kept her children away from her. They have had years to turn her boys against her without her even having a chance to defend herself. Yet her ex husband is supporting her children with the money she has paid him though out the years. Her money has supported his whole family!!! He doesn’t have to work!! His wife and children live off Britney’s money!! Slim ball!!!
Sad but true her boys don’t love her because of her dad ruin her life and gave her baby daddy full custody Britney lost a lot over the years
I feel bad for Brit - I mean she lost custody of her children to Kevin and obviously has some mental health issues and has done some questionable things… but I wouldn’t say Kevin is an angel! Imagine being controlled (including seeing your children) for 13 years!! Even though the conservatorship ended the control has not!! #FREEBRITNEY
Comments / 129