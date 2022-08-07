Search ends for ‘armed and dangerous’ Columbia man wanted after shooting, police say

A search for an “armed and dangerous” Columbia man wanted on multiple charges after a shooting has ended, the Irmo Police Department said Monday.

Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, turned himself in to law enforcement officers early Monday morning, according to police.

“This was the outcome that we’d hoped for and the safest resolution for all parties involved,” police said.

On Sunday, police said Canty was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from an overnight incident at an apartment complex.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a domestic incident and shooting at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard .

Officers found a person shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, police said.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available Sunday morning.

Police said Canty was armed with a gun when he forced his way into the apartment, where he’s accused of assaulting the occupant of the residence and shooting the other person in the leg.

Canty then drove away in a white 2010 Lexus ES300 with a South Carolina license plate “NJN979,” police said.

Information on the condition of the assault victim was not available. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the attack and shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 803-785-2521, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .