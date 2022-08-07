ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire exchanged as police catch men suspected in Indianapolis fatal robbery

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

This story was updated August 8, 2022 with information about the deceased.

Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly exchanged gunfire with Indianapolis police following a suspected robbery that left another man dead, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The man was identified as James Dixon III, 55, by the Marion County Coroner's Office Monday.

IMPD officers and members of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force were near the 1900 block of North Belleview Place investigating recent violent crimes in the area when they saw a shooting in the neighborhood, which is along the White River northwest of downtown. Some officers located Dixon, who had been shot and soon died of his injuries, while others chased two men who ran from the scene.

The two suspects attempted to drive away but were blocked by an unmarked police vehicle, police said. According to police, at least one of the men fired a gun at the police vehicle and hit its windshield. One officer then returned fire. Neither the suspects nor the officers were shot.

The passenger in the suspect's vehicle, Jashan Wallace-Carswell, 18, then stepped out of the car, dropped a handgun and surrendered to officers, police said.

The driver, 19-year-old Stacey Myron Fuller, left the car and ran north. Officers saw him throw a handgun over a fence before capturing him, IMPD said. They later recovered the gun.

IMPD said investigators learned the two suspects had shot the victim during a robbery, and their vehicle had previously been stolen during a carjacking.

Fuller and Wallace-Carswell were charged with murder and robbery.

The officer who fired at the suspects was not named and has been placed on leave pending an IMPD Internal Affairs administrative investigation, the usual procedure any time an officer fires his gun, police said.

IMPD's Use of Force Review Board will also review the incident. Body cameras were turned on.

The criminal investigation into the alleged robbery and murder is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Duke at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov.  Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Gunfire exchanged as police catch men suspected in Indianapolis fatal robbery

Comments / 4

Tony Hill
3d ago

They aren't fooling around anymore, you commit a crime with a gun and it's the FBI and a federal prison you will be dealing with.

Reply
4
 

