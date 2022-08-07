ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
hypebeast.com

Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
247Sports

Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach

A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew League#Dizzy#Clutch Points

Comments / 0

Community Policy