Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Listen. It’s OK to admit it. We don’t blame you: You’re tired of reading about Kyrie Irving. How could you not be? Over the last several NBA seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has made a habit of grabbing headlines. Often, he’s not doing so for...
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
Report: LeBron, Ham Agree Lakers’ Offense Will Run Through Davis
The key figures leading the Lakers are reportedly putting their heads together to ensure last season’s disaster doesn’t repeat itself.
Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Deal with Sacramento Kings
Former Lakers guard Quinn Cook recently signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
247Sports
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach
A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
Former UC Forward Joins Loyola Chicago Coaching Staff
The standout helped lead Cincinnati to 2017-18 AAC Regular Season and Tournament titles.
Gang of 7 on if the Cowboys could trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith
Standout Bears linebacker Roquan Smith recently requested a trade from the team that drafted him. If Chicago was to trade him, could the Cowboys be a fit? Bryan’s Gang of 7 weigh in on if the Cowboys could (or should) swing a trade for Smith.
