More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
yachatsnews.com
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home City: No to psilocybin
A City Council majority said “no” last week to psilocybin in Sweet Home, voting Tuesday, July 26, to adopt a resolution referring to voters a measure proposing a prohibition on businesses related to the psychedelic prodrug compound. Councilors also adopted a ballot title and explanatory statement, and held...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
tornadopix.com
New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West
There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?
Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kezi.com
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 10)
Edible Garden Tour, 5 to 8 p.m., South Corvallis. Free, self-guided tour of five gardens in South Corvallis featuring a variety of edibles. All five are within a few blocks of each other: 1465 SE Alexander Ave., 645 SE Alexander Ave., 465 SE Bridgeway Ave., 225 SE Mayberry Ave. (Note: This site will open at 6 p.m.); and 470 SE Viewmont Ave. Walker- and bicyclist-friendly. Participants are welcome to begin their tour at any of the above sites and to determine the order in which they visit the gardens. Host gardeners will be on hand to talk to participants about their gardens and to answer questions. Additional tour features include a drawing for $50 gift certificates to local nurseries; copies of the 2022 Corvallis Garden Resource Guide available from docents at each site; and food vendors at the 1465 SE Alexander Ave. site for those who want to purchase a bite to eat. Information: 541-230-1237, info@sustainablecorvallis.org or sustainablecorvallis.org.
opb.org
Clackamas County fumbles elections process again
The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
opb.org
Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be
Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet. Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired. U.S. Forest...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
nbc16.com
Severe weather could start and spread new wildfires Tuesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Oregon's Cascades could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail threaten Oregon's high country Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it's lightning that posses the the biggest threat. Dry lightning is associated with thunderstorms with very little rain. These storms usually produce lightning and...
hh-today.com
Landmarks OK’s three downtown renovations
Plans to renovate or restore three downtown landmarks — well, two landmarks and one other building — can go ahead now that the Albany Landmarks Commission has given its approval. The buildings are the former St. Francis Hotel, the former post office and later city hall now called...
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
