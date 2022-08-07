ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home City: No to psilocybin

A City Council majority said “no” last week to psilocybin in Sweet Home, voting Tuesday, July 26, to adopt a resolution referring to voters a measure proposing a prohibition on businesses related to the psychedelic prodrug compound. Councilors also adopted a ballot title and explanatory statement, and held...
SWEET HOME, OR
tornadopix.com

New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West

There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
Oregon City News

Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?

Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
kezi.com

Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 10)

Edible Garden Tour, 5 to 8 p.m., South Corvallis. Free, self-guided tour of five gardens in South Corvallis featuring a variety of edibles. All five are within a few blocks of each other: 1465 SE Alexander Ave., 645 SE Alexander Ave., 465 SE Bridgeway Ave., 225 SE Mayberry Ave. (Note: This site will open at 6 p.m.); and 470 SE Viewmont Ave. Walker- and bicyclist-friendly. Participants are welcome to begin their tour at any of the above sites and to determine the order in which they visit the gardens. Host gardeners will be on hand to talk to participants about their gardens and to answer questions. Additional tour features include a drawing for $50 gift certificates to local nurseries; copies of the 2022 Corvallis Garden Resource Guide available from docents at each site; and food vendors at the 1465 SE Alexander Ave. site for those who want to purchase a bite to eat. Information: 541-230-1237, info@sustainablecorvallis.org or sustainablecorvallis.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Monuments#National Parks#Bureau Of Land Management#The White House
opb.org

Clackamas County fumbles elections process again

The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
ijpr.org

Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system

Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
News Break
Politics
nbc16.com

Severe weather could start and spread new wildfires Tuesday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Oregon's Cascades could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail threaten Oregon's high country Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it's lightning that posses the the biggest threat. Dry lightning is associated with thunderstorms with very little rain. These storms usually produce lightning and...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Landmarks OK’s three downtown renovations

Plans to renovate or restore three downtown landmarks — well, two landmarks and one other building — can go ahead now that the Albany Landmarks Commission has given its approval. The buildings are the former St. Francis Hotel, the former post office and later city hall now called...
ALBANY, OR

