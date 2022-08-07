The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.

