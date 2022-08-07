Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek working to fill staff shortages at fire department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Goose Creek Fire Department currently has 12 openings. They filled six positions this week. "Like virtually every department in the country, we are short. We are significantly short," said Greg Habib, Mayor of Goose Creek. Mayor Habib said the city has taken steps...
abcnews4.com
City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach officials consider strengthening protections for loggerhead sea turtles
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach City Council will have a work session meeting Tuesday to discuss multiple issues. Video: Newly hatched sea turtles emerge from nest on Folly Beach. One item on the agenda is an amendment to the Folly Beach Code of Ordinances that will strengthen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
abcnews4.com
3 adults, multiple pets displaced after house fire in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department were called to a report of a structure fire on Tuesday morning. Fire officials said three adults, four dogs, and one cat are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. According to dispatch, the call came...
abcnews4.com
Safe Kids Charleston Area hosting backpack giveaway Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wednesday will be a special day in North Charleston, as Safe Kids Charleston Area is hosting a backpack giveaway. From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 5018 Rivers Avenue, group will be partnering with the North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS to give out free backpacks.
abcnews4.com
Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways adding new nonstop routes from Charleston to Phoenix, Los Angeles
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Breeze Airways is helping more Lowcountry residents reach the West Coast with the addition of new routes!. On Wednesday, the airliner shared that it would be adding nonstop service from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) and Los Angeles, California (LAX) in the fall.
abcnews4.com
Driver dead after pickup truck and dump truck collide in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a collision involving a pickup truck and dump truck Wednesday. The crash occurred at Zion Road and Powder Horn Road at 11:42 a.m., SCHP officials said. Officials said a dump truck was traveling...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
abcnews4.com
Mill stays open: Board decision siding with Liberty Steel unchallenged by city council
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The wire rods will continue to roll out of Liberty Steel along Fraser Street in Georgetown. This weekend a deadline passed for the city council to officially appeal the June decision by the Zoning Appeals Board. That decision threw out the claims by the city's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
CCSD security director presents 10 new ideas to protect Charleston County schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is looking to improve school security at their schools. On Monday, the board heard from the director of Security and Emergency Management who presented 10 new ideas to boost protection. One of the suggestions made by the director is to hire...
abcnews4.com
Walterboro man killed while doing electrical work at MUSC; death under investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Public Safety is investigating the on-campus death of a man that occurred in July. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wiggins was working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building when he was electrocuted. Wiggins, who is from Walterboro, died at 9:49 a.m. on the morning of July 8.
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
abcnews4.com
Man leads police on chase through Summerville neighborhood in stolen box truck | VIDEO
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/10/22) -- Police say McCants has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and will also be charged with grand larceny and escape. McCants also has two holds, one from Charleston County and one from Berkeley County, according to police. A suspect...
abcnews4.com
Out of room: Dorchester Paws pleads for more adopters as shelter operates over capacity
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is out of room. According to the shelter, it is currently taking in 15 to 30 animals every day, all while adoptions are slowing down. As a result, Dorchester Paws' kennels are full. Dogs and cats are now living in pop-up kennels and...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County School District board OKs addition of one-percent tax to November ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School Board has approved a resolution that will place a one-percent sales tax on November’s ballot. A motion for the resolution was adopted on Tuesday, with one board member abstaining from the vote while the rest OK'd the plan. Back...
abcnews4.com
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
Comments / 0