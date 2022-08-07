ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek working to fill staff shortages at fire department

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Goose Creek Fire Department currently has 12 openings. They filled six positions this week. "Like virtually every department in the country, we are short. We are significantly short," said Greg Habib, Mayor of Goose Creek. Mayor Habib said the city has taken steps...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Safe Kids Charleston Area hosting backpack giveaway Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wednesday will be a special day in North Charleston, as Safe Kids Charleston Area is hosting a backpack giveaway. From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 5018 Rivers Avenue, group will be partnering with the North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS to give out free backpacks.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Waters#Lowcountry#Waterspout#Fair Weather#Special Marine Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
abcnews4.com

Walterboro man killed while doing electrical work at MUSC; death under investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Public Safety is investigating the on-campus death of a man that occurred in July. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wiggins was working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building when he was electrocuted. Wiggins, who is from Walterboro, died at 9:49 a.m. on the morning of July 8.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy