Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
SHIOCTON, WI
waupacanow.com

Utility emergency closes State 49

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
Fox11online.com

Snow plow drivers from across the state compete in the Fox Valley

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) – The annual APWA Snow Plow Roadeo is happening today in the Fox Valley. This is a friendly driving competition involving snow plow drivers from across the state. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Wednesday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn more about the event....
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Limestone imports dominate the Port of Green Bay in July

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Limestone imports continue to lead the way in the Port of Green Bay. Domestic limestone imports reached 77,787 tons in July, bringing the year-to-date total to more than 216,000 tons, about 9% ahead of last year. Foreign limestone imports were 30,062 tons in July, with the...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Gas prices continue to fall in the Fox Valley

CHICAGO, Wis–Gas prices continue to trend downward in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com’s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.60 per gallon. That’s down 14-cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 18-cents to $3.62 a gallon. The national average fell 15-cents and stands at...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Roads reopen after law enforcement presence near Berlin

BERLIN (WLUK) -- Roads are reopening after a law enforcement presence just outside of Berlin. Green Lake County sheriff's deputies had Highway A closed, west of Highway 49, just south of the city and near Mascoutin Golf Club. The sheriff's office has not released any information. FOX 11 news has...
BERLIN, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Highway 55/JJ roundabout north of Kaukauna set to reopen

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK — The new roundabout at Highway 55 and County Highway JJ north of Kaukauna is set to reopen to traffic after months of construction. The road will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a Facebook post from the town of Vandenbroek. However the stretch of JJ...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck

NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
NEW LONDON, WI

