kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Damaging storms shake up Sunday lineup at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival
APPLETON — Powerful storms that whipped through the Fox Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning are forcing organizers to makes some changes to Sunday’s Music lineup at the 2022 Mile of Music festival. “The storm was not friendly to Mile 9. The outside venues all received some sort...
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
Fox11online.com
Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
wearegreenbay.com
River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
waupacanow.com
Utility emergency closes State 49
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
Fox11online.com
Snow plow drivers from across the state compete in the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) – The annual APWA Snow Plow Roadeo is happening today in the Fox Valley. This is a friendly driving competition involving snow plow drivers from across the state. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Wednesday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn more about the event....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
Fox11online.com
Limestone imports dominate the Port of Green Bay in July
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Limestone imports continue to lead the way in the Port of Green Bay. Domestic limestone imports reached 77,787 tons in July, bringing the year-to-date total to more than 216,000 tons, about 9% ahead of last year. Foreign limestone imports were 30,062 tons in July, with the...
whby.com
Gas prices continue to fall in the Fox Valley
CHICAGO, Wis–Gas prices continue to trend downward in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com’s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.60 per gallon. That’s down 14-cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 18-cents to $3.62 a gallon. The national average fell 15-cents and stands at...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
Fox11online.com
Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
wearegreenbay.com
Passerby alerts residents to fire moments before flames reach Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building. According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Giving Tree provides support to families ahead of new school year
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be a new school year starting before you know it. Families with students within the Howard Suamico School District had the chance to pick up some much-needed school supplies at the Giving Tree in Green Bay. Students were able to pick out their own...
Fox11online.com
Roads reopen after law enforcement presence near Berlin
BERLIN (WLUK) -- Roads are reopening after a law enforcement presence just outside of Berlin. Green Lake County sheriff's deputies had Highway A closed, west of Highway 49, just south of the city and near Mascoutin Golf Club. The sheriff's office has not released any information. FOX 11 news has...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Highway 55/JJ roundabout north of Kaukauna set to reopen
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK — The new roundabout at Highway 55 and County Highway JJ north of Kaukauna is set to reopen to traffic after months of construction. The road will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a Facebook post from the town of Vandenbroek. However the stretch of JJ...
Fox11online.com
Pet food company looks to create 150 jobs with new Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Carnivore Meat Company is bringing 150 jobs with the construction of its new headquarters. The pet food company broke ground Monday for its new site in Green Bay. Carnivore expects to employ an additional 150 people over the next five years to fill positions on the...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
