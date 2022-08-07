ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

Volunteers Invited to Apply to Participate on Pleasant Hill Commissions

PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 9, 2022) — As you contemplate how you might create positive change in your community, consider applying to participate on one of the City of Pleasant Hill commissions that currently has a vacancy. Many volunteers enjoy participation so much that they reapply again when their terms are up! Current opportunities are noted below. Apply by Thursday, August 11, 2022.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The Future of Healthcare is Booming

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 11, 2022) — In eight short years, all Baby Boomers will be age 65 or older with 8.6 million of them living right here in California. Every day, around 10,000 Americans reach the milestone age of 65. These changing demographics create an enormous need for healthcare services ranging from preventative care to managing chronic conditions; from age-friendly programs to senior supportive housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Spokesperson Brittany Jackson leaves Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO – Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has another vacancy to fill after Brittany K. Jackson resigned from her position as the department’s civilian spokesperson. Williams didn’t respond to questions about why Jackson left the city after more than two years as non-sworn public information officer for the Vallejo Police Department. A page on the department’s website containing a message from Jackson has since been taken down.
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parents confront Mayor Schaaf at Oakland town hall meeting

OAKLAND (KPIX) - The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Mayor Libby Schaaf got underway Tuesday night. People raised concerns like affordable housing, illegal dumping, and violence but it was the fate of Parker Elementary School that lead to the most heated exchange."I just said it. What are you going to do to hold Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) accountable for assaulting parents and community. What do you mean you don't remember that simple question? That's absurd!" Joel Velasquez shouted at the Mayor. Velasquez is also running for an OUSD board seat in District 6. The Oakland resident was...
OAKLAND, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kuic.com

This Motorcycle Run Continues To Give Back To Will C. Wood High School

Back in April of 2000, Sarah Renee Phillips, a Vaca Pena Middle School 13 year old, was killed after returning home from school. Since that unspeakable tragedy, Sarah’s family has chosen to focus their immense grief on celebrating Sarah’s memory and organizing a way to give back to what would have been Sarah’s high school, Will C. Wood High. Glenn Phillips, Sarah’s father and long-time motorcycle enthusiast, organized the first “Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run” in 2000, with just 16 motorcycle riders gathering in Vacaville. After riding through the picturesque hills and valleys of Solano County, the riders ended up at a small communal barbeque, sharing their grief and their memories of Sarah. As this event grew in size and scope, Glenn put together scholarships for Will C. Wood students that could be added to with the donations received from the growing number of riders. Just last year, for the 21st annual run, over $6,000 was raised to benefit Will C. Wood students looking to attend college or study a trade. Over $77,000 total has been raised since the scholarship component was first introduced into these memorial rides. Are you, or is someone you know, a motorcycle enthusiast looking for a way to give back to the community? This year’s run takes place Saturday, August 27th, beginning at 8:00am at Miss Darla’s in Vacaville: 110 Peabody Road. You can find out more, and get signed up, by calling (707)-624-6310.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sentencing set for Napa naturopathic doctor who sold fake vaccine cards

NAPA — A North Bay naturopathic doctor charged with selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards will be sentenced in November after a judge on Wednesday denied her motion to withdraw her plea agreement.Juli A. Mazi, of Napa, pleaded guilty last April in federal court in San Francisco to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters.Mazi, who has since fired her attorneys and is now representing herself, sought to vacate her plea agreement while also filing a motion challenging the very laws that led to her prosecution."There were no...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens to-go, delivery-only location

Bonchon, a Korean double-fried chicken chain, is opening its 27th California store in Brentwood at 5611 Lone Tree Way. Owned by local entrepreneur Thomas Nyugen, the restaurant marks the chain's location first to offer only delivery and carryout options. "Not only am I able to grow with such a globally-loved...
BRENTWOOD, CA

