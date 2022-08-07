Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Driver killed in Bull Street single-car crash identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver who died following a single-car crash on Bull Street on Tuesday. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Courtney R. Parker, 24, of Columbia, SC. Parker was pronounced dead from her injuries after the...
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
wach.com
Tractor trailer accident closes Clemson Road, Longtown Road intersection, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department say the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road is closed to traffic at this time due to an accident involving a tractor trailer. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to divert traffic. No injuries are reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
wach.com
Man leads police on chase through Summerville neighborhood in stolen box truck | VIDEO
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/10/22) -- Police say McCants has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and will also be charged with grand larceny and escape. McCants also has two holds, one from Charleston County and one from Berkeley County, according to police. A suspect...
wach.com
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Richland County deputy struck with car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Officials from Richland County say, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman has been released from the hospital Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL: A Richland County deputy is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck the deputy with a stolen car. According to...
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
wach.com
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
wach.com
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
wach.com
Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
wach.com
"He had a plan in place": Sheriff provides update on deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on last Wednesday's ambush shooting Tuesday. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the suspect, Frederic Westfall, drew out a plan to lure deputies in and ambush them. Westfall made two 911 calls saying a woman was being assaulted...
abcnews4.com
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
Comments / 0