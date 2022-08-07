ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Driver killed in Bull Street single-car crash identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver who died following a single-car crash on Bull Street on Tuesday. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Courtney R. Parker, 24, of Columbia, SC. Parker was pronounced dead from her injuries after the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Accidents
City
Irmo, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Ford Taurus#Driving#Accident
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

One dead after fatal Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy