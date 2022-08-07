Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Nashua man dies in motorcycle crash
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old Nashua man died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. on Old Stage Road, between Decorah and Waukon. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg was riding his motorcycle when he hit gravel...
KIMT
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife
Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. A 26-year-old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his motorcycle. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Colesburg man has...
KCRG.com
Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident
During the storm, the roof of the building was torn off and the museum has operated under a temporary roof, until now. Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det}...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
kwayradio.com
Crash on HI 63 in Bremer Co
The following is a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department:. On August 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Deputies investigation determined that a 2021 Isuzu transport truck driven Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Hwy 63 when he was turning to travel west on C-33. Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over and pulled in front a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by of Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota. Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to Allen Hospital and treated for injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
KCRG.com
Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Incident With Shots Fired
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a possible road rage incident that involved shots being fired. Witnesses say people in one vehicle were shooting at the people in another vehicle. K-C-R-G/T-V reports investigators found evidence that included property damage. Officers talked to an uninjured victim. No...
qctoday.com
Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River
QUASQUETON — Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River. The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police searching for missing person ends, found safe
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area. Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother...
KCCI.com
Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting outside Iowa City bar
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, Iowa City Police went to the H-Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside, KCRG reports. Police...
KCRG.com
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
WCIA
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
KCRG.com
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
cbs2iowa.com
Teen arrested for shooting handgun in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police have arrested a 17-year-old, suspected of shooting a handgun Saturday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:30 pm for a reported gun shot. They found a .40 caliber shell casing but no damage. Officers...
KCRG.com
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets. UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.
