Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina Andras
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match
Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books. Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath led the American league to a 2-1 victory, as goals from LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders player Raul Ruidiaz sent Allianz Field into a frenzy. Liga MX managed to pull one back in the second half, seeing Kevin Alvarez sneak one past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Don Garber hints at possible changes to MLS All-Star Game in 2023
MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted at a possible format change for the league's All-Star Game in 2023. For the second year running, MLS faced off against the best from Liga MX, running out 2-1 winners at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday thanks to goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz.
MLS All-Star Game: Vela & Ruidiaz fire MLS to 2-1 victory over Liga MX
Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz fired the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday evening. It's the second year in a row that MLS has beaten Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game having won 3-2 on penalties last year after a 1-1 draw through normal time.
Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București
The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Who has won the most aerial duels in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who is winning the most aerial duels in MLS throughout the 2022 season.
Bob Bradley praises Richie Laryea's 'mentality' after successful return to Toronto FC
It's only just over eight months since he left for Nottingham Forest, but Richie Laryea is back in a Toronto FC shirt and playing like he's never been away. The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC, while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
New England Revolution mutually part ways with midfielder Arnor Traustason
The New England Revolution have announced the mutual parting of ways with midfielder Arnor Traustason, with his contract termination effective August 9.
Aston Villa sign Rachel Daly from Houston Dash
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England star Rachel Daly from the Houston Dash on a three-year contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte FC complete sale of first-ever player Sergio Ruiz to Granada CF
Charlotte FC have announced the departure of midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spanish Segunda side Granada CF.
RB Leipzig confirm signing of Benjamin Sesko from 2023
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg from 2023.
90min
780
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0