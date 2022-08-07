ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match

Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books. Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath led the American league to a 2-1 victory, as goals from LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders player Raul Ruidiaz sent Allianz Field into a frenzy. Liga MX managed to pull one back in the second half, seeing Kevin Alvarez sneak one past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
MLS
90min

Don Garber hints at possible changes to MLS All-Star Game in 2023

MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted at a possible format change for the league's All-Star Game in 2023. For the second year running, MLS faced off against the best from Liga MX, running out 2-1 winners at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday thanks to goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz.
MLS
90min

MLS All-Star Game: Vela & Ruidiaz fire MLS to 2-1 victory over Liga MX

Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz fired the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday evening. It's the second year in a row that MLS has beaten Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game having won 3-2 on penalties last year after a 1-1 draw through normal time.
MLS
90min

Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București

The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, PA
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Cincinnati, OH
90min

Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
MLS
90min

Bob Bradley praises Richie Laryea's 'mentality' after successful return to Toronto FC

It's only just over eight months since he left for Nottingham Forest, but Richie Laryea is back in a Toronto FC shirt and playing like he's never been away. The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC, while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Noonan
Person
Brandon Vazquez
90min

DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement

Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#The Philadelphia Union#Fcc
90min

90min

780
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy