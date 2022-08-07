ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it: Bryant Young's photos from Hall of Fame enshrinement

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCZa6_0h8BCj0J00

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman and San Francisco 49ers great Bryant Young was officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Young gave an emotional enshrinement speech that meant for many tears in the audience upon his induction.

Young played at Notre Dame from 1990-1993 before being drafted seventh overall in the 1994 NFL draft by the 49ers. He played his entire 14 year career in San Francisco and is one of just two former Notre Dame players to win a Super Bowl in his first NFL season (ben skowronek, 2021 Rams).

See the best photos from Young’s memorable weekend in Canton below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ei3iE_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSLVY_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rKcb_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrnBj_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFxDN_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n5b4_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTdFL_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUYuJ_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz8Ca_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpUaR_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDOxq_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An2yu_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zJi4_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k04yv_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SYjz_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHtpm_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmHac_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTjTL_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUgVN_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqXWZ_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGRmm_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXmFh_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjZ44_0h8BCj0J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIOif_0h8BCj0J00

Sports
