See it: Bryant Young's photos from Hall of Fame enshrinement

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman and San Francisco 49ers great Bryant Young was officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Young gave an emotional enshrinement speech that meant for many tears in the audience upon his induction.

Young played at Notre Dame from 1990-1993 before being drafted seventh overall in the 1994 NFL draft by the 49ers. He played his entire 14 year career in San Francisco and is one of just two former Notre Dame players to win a Super Bowl in his first NFL season (ben skowronek, 2021 Rams).

See the best photos from Young’s memorable weekend in Canton below.