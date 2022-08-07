Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WWMT
Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
WWMT
17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun at Walmart
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in the Walmart Store in Comstock Township. During a confrontation around 6:30 p.m. , the suspect threatened a family with a small, black handgun, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies. While deputies were...
WWMT
Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
WWMT
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
WWMT
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
WWMT
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Chief praises officers who took action to save man's life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now lives to see another day after the quick thinking of two Grand Rapids Police Officers. Video released Monday by GRPD shows Officers Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton escorting a victim who had been shot to the hospital themselves rather than waiting for an ambulance.
WWMT
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
WWMT
Undercover FBI agents testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Several FBI agents, who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Thursday. Adam Fox and Barry Croft are on trial,...
WWMT
2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
WWMT
Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
WWMT
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
WWMT
Calhoun County installs Narcan vending machine amid rising opioid death rates
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County implemented an innovative strategy to combat the opioid epidemic. The county installed a vending machine full of opioid overdose kits. Inside the kit was two doses of Narcan nasal spray with instructions for how to administer it. It also included gloves, a rescue...
WWMT
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
Comments / 0