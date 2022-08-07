ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kalamazoo Police#Silent Observer
WWMT

Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

Undercover FBI agents testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Several FBI agents, who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Thursday. Adam Fox and Barry Croft are on trial,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy