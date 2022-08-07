Read full article on original website
Annette Reid
4d ago
Strong back young people who can work but choose to do something illegal. smh Why mess up your life, your future and stress your family who is already stressed 😪
Guest
4d ago
Surprised they mentioned the race of the suspects. They'll soon be caught and readily released to repeat their crime as more and more people exit NY for safer venues.
Jade Jade
4d ago
I really hope they place this pic all in front of Walmart so they can see that they are being looked for
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police
LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly […]
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree
NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries.
Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home. She...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 3 men wanted for stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from Selden store
Police are searching for three men who stole from a Selden store in July. According to police, the three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25, and stole multiple items. The items included light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise...
Police warn of increase in bicycle thefts across Nassau
Police are warning residents about an increase in bicycle thefts throughout Nassau County.
Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
Exclusive: 70-year-old laundromat worker speaks out after NYC hammer attack
When the 70-year-old store employee tried to stop him, police say the man grabbed a hammer and hit the worker in the head about four times.
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
longisland.com
Suffolk Cops Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month. Three people stole multiple catalytic converters on August 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach. The...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
