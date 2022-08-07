Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
orlandomedicalnews.com
‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand
The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Jeff Brower Says Family Dog Was Poisoned
A disturbing and bizarre new chapter in Jeff Brower's 2022 unfolded this week, as the Volusia County Council Chair has announced that his granddaughter's service dog died after being poisoned. The incident happened at the Brower family farm in DeLeon Springs. Brower has confirmed the poisoning death, but a friend...
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
WESH
Car backs into school bus with children aboard in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — As school was letting out Wednesday, a school bus with 25 children aboard in Marion County got into a small accident. A driver in a sedan was backing up toward Southwest 66th Street as the school bus was heading east around 3:30 p.m. The driver...
WCJB
No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County. Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
palmcoastobserver.com
Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes
To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years
For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
