Bunnell, FL

flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
ocala-news.com

Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores

Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
OCALA, FL
Bunnell, FL
Florida State
Bunnell, FL
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
orlandomedicalnews.com

‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand

The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Jeff Brower Says Family Dog Was Poisoned

A disturbing and bizarre new chapter in Jeff Brower's 2022 unfolded this week, as the Volusia County Council Chair has announced that his granddaughter's service dog died after being poisoned. The incident happened at the Brower family farm in DeLeon Springs. Brower has confirmed the poisoning death, but a friend...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.  Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
MARION COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises

I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
palmcoastobserver.com

Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes

To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook

A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
DELAND, FL

