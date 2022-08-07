Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Day-to-Day With Calf Injury Diagnosed as Mild Strain
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been diagnosed with a mild calf strain and is considered day-to-day, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday. Schwarber exited Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after drawing a walk. This article will be updated soon to provide more...
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Prospects Who Will Impact the 2022 Pennant Races
The MLB trade deadline might be in the rearview, but contenders still have opportunities to add talent to their rosters in the form of prospects who have earned shots at the big leagues. Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena is a great recent example of the type of impact...
Bleacher Report
Fresh Ideas For MLB to Create More Must-See Events Like Field of Dreams Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will square off in the second annual edition of the "Field of Dreams" game. They will don throwback uniforms and emerge from a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, before battling it out for last place in the NL Central. And if last...
Bleacher Report
Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL
The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from. The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop...
Bleacher Report
Al Avila Fired as Tigers GM, EVP After Nearly 22 Years with Organization
The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they have "parted ways" with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, who spent nearly 22 years with the organization. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to...
Bleacher Report
Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2022 Regular Season
With eight weeks remaining in MLB's 2022 regular season, what's the best-case scenario for each of the 30 teams?. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers set the record for wins in a single season?. Could the Toronto Blue Jays do what seemed impossible one month ago and catch the New York...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Former Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Signs Blue Jays Contract
After being released by the Boston Red Sox last week, veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has found a new home in the same division. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Bradley is signing with one of Boston's AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to being released Thursday, Bradley...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Matt Carpenter Discusses His Injured Foot, Reveals When He Expects to Return
New York Yankees utility man Matt Carpenter says he hopes to return this season after suffering a broken left foot in Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run," Carpenter said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back."
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Switches Jersey to No. 9; Formerly Matthew Stafford's Number
Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is yet to play an NFL game, but he has already made a jersey change. The 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick will now wear No. 9 after getting permission from former quarterback Matthew Stafford:. Stafford wore No. 9 for 12 years with the Lions...
Bleacher Report
Reds' Mike Moustakas, Jonathan India Exit vs. Mets with Injuries
The Cincinnati Reds' infield depth continued to be tested Monday night, as both third baseman Mike Moustakas (left calf) and second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring) exited the team’s contest against the New York Mets after the top of the fourth because of injuries. Nick Senzel moved from center...
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise to No. 1, Yankees Drop Out of Top 3
Welcome to the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. With less than two months to go, there are still 17 teams within five games of a postseason spot, thanks in large part to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Meanwhile, a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals...
MLB・
