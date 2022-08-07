ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

10 MLB Prospects Who Will Impact the 2022 Pennant Races

The MLB trade deadline might be in the rearview, but contenders still have opportunities to add talent to their rosters in the form of prospects who have earned shots at the big leagues. Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena is a great recent example of the type of impact...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from. The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2022 Regular Season

With eight weeks remaining in MLB's 2022 regular season, what's the best-case scenario for each of the 30 teams?. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers set the record for wins in a single season?. Could the Toronto Blue Jays do what seemed impossible one month ago and catch the New York...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Former Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Signs Blue Jays Contract

After being released by the Boston Red Sox last week, veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has found a new home in the same division. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Bradley is signing with one of Boston's AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to being released Thursday, Bradley...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Matt Carpenter Discusses His Injured Foot, Reveals When He Expects to Return

New York Yankees utility man Matt Carpenter says he hopes to return this season after suffering a broken left foot in Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run," Carpenter said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kyle Snyder
Bleacher Report

Reds' Mike Moustakas, Jonathan India Exit vs. Mets with Injuries

The Cincinnati Reds' infield depth continued to be tested Monday night, as both third baseman Mike Moustakas (left calf) and second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring) exited the team’s contest against the New York Mets after the top of the fourth because of injuries. Nick Senzel moved from center...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise to No. 1, Yankees Drop Out of Top 3

Welcome to the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. With less than two months to go, there are still 17 teams within five games of a postseason spot, thanks in large part to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Meanwhile, a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy