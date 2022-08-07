ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Mukilteo awarded $65,000 grant for Embedded Social Worker

MUKILTEO – The City of Mukilteo was the recipient of a $65,000 matching grant towards the funding of an Embedded Social Worker through Snohomish County’s Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program. In February, the Mukilteo City Council unanimously passed an $65,000 agreement with Compass Health to provide a...
MUKILTEO, WA
The Suburban Times

Arcora Foundation awards $250,000 to Community Health Care in Pierce County

Submitted by Arcora Foundation. Greater access to essential preventive oral health and dental care will soon be available to southeast Pierce County residents. Arcora Foundation—which advances oral health across Washington state—awarded $250,000 to Community Health Care in Pierce County to help expand dental care. The grant will help more Pierce County-area residents who are underserved—including families with lower incomes, seniors on fixed incomes, veterans, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color communities, and rural residents—get the dental care they need to prevent and treat oral disease.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Accepting Applications for Small Works Abatement Roster

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Abatement Roster for both federally and non-federally funded residential and commercial demolition of dangerous buildings, lead abatement, asbestos abatement, hazardous materials abatement, and methamphetamine abatements within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:. Lead...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
City
Tacoma, WA
The Suburban Times

City Manager Scott Pingel resigns to take position in Newcastle

City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest City Manager Scott Pingel has notified the City Council that he is resigning at the end of August to take the City Manager position in Newcastle, WA. Mr. Pingel has been the Fircrest City Manager for nearly 5 years. “We knew when we hired Scott...
FIRCREST, WA
The Center Square

King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way

(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
The Suburban Times

Grave Concerns Association fundraises at Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale

Submitted by Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair. The Grave Concerns Association will participate in the Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1211 Starling Street. Stop by for a complementary water and check out the offerings including handmade jewelry, fairy gardens, plarn bags, collectibles, and repurposed treasures. All proceeds go toward the mission of the all volunteer group to purchase markers for the historic patient cemetery in Fort Steilacoom Park.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

The Homeless Pollution or Solution?

German Lopez is a writer for The Morning, The New York Times’s flagship daily newsletter, where he covers major world events and how they affect people. On July 15th he wrote about the “Homeless in America” and how the homelessness crisis is getting worse. “Shelters across the U.S. are reporting a surge in people looking for help, with wait lists doubling or tripling in recent months. The number of homeless people outside of shelters is also probably rising, experts say. Some of them live in encampments, which have popped up in parks and other public spaces in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Seattle since the pandemic began.” Here in Pierce County we’ve been seeing the problem with only baby steps taken. The solution to the problem is not to run tent encampments away. Where does any sane person think these homeless people will go once they are run out of their flimsy homes. How will they stay cool and hydrate in the summer and warm and dry in the winter?
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Warn named to YMCA Advisory Council

Lakewood resident Eric Warn was selected last week to serve on the Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council. Warn is a longtime member of the YMCA and volunteers as an instructor for a senior strength class three times a week. “The Y is my second home and a fabulous crossroads for meeting friends and getting the exercise I need to stay healthy,” the 2019 Lakewood YMCA Member of the Year added.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Washington nurses call for higher wages to address hospital staffing shortages

SEATTLE — Nurses held an informational picket and rally Tuesday to call attention to a number of concerns surrounding staffing, compensation and turnover. "I am forever hopeful we'll be able to reach a good agreement, a good compromise with the hospital that will ultimately retain nurses, here at Seattle Children's," charge nurse Kara Yates said. "Hopefully with the turnout today it will be enough pressure on the hospital to do the right thing and staff the hospital safely."
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Library to Celebrate Twenty Year Anniversary

City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The community is invited to celebrate the Puyallup Public Library’s 20th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. From 5 to 7 pm, the Library will host an Open House to celebrate twenty years of learning, reading, and literacy in the community.
PUYALLUP, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council considers mayor’s plan to boost Seattle Police hiring and retention — Plus, new SPD chief search community forums

A Seattle City Council committee Tuesday morning is scheduled to vote on Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city’s streets by nearly 50% over the next five years. Meanwhile, this week will bring two “community-led conversations” as part of the process for the city to hire its next SPD chief.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Tacoma Lowers Speed Limits as Part of Vision Zero Plan

As announced in a City of Tacoma press release republished in The Suburban Times, Tacoma’s city council has voted to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on residential streets and 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four of the city’s Neighborhood Business Districts. “The...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Cash Roots Initiative

Submitted by Jason Medley. Grass root initiatives are a thing of the past. The average person is hard pressed in our society to make a change; the deck is stacked against them. All outlets to reach people are controlled by agenda driven leadership, even at the local level. So, how does one affect change?
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Newly Built Luxury Apartment Building in Tacoma Fetches $46.2M

Sixth & Alder, a new luxury apartment building in Tacoma, has sold for $46.2 million in an off-market deal structured by independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews, the firm announced. The property, formerly owned by 6th & Alder Partners, LLC, is located in the heart of Tacoma’s 6th Avenue...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA

