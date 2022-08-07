Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
How to protect yourself when closing a home sale
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. helps answer a listener’s questions about closing a home sale. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
Your Money Matters | Consumer price index and Scammers
Sarah Foster from Bankrate.com joins host Jon Hansen to discuss the new consumer price index numbers. Steve Daniels, Senior Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Your Money Matters to discuss tax increases and how they will affect local companies. And, the President of the Better Business Bureau, Steve Bernas, talks about the latest scams and the most recent case where a woman in Aurora was scammed out of 300,000 dollars.
wgnradio.com
If your housing causes health issues, what legal actions do you have?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. shares his expertise to help a listener figure out his legal actions after an apartment he is renting for his daughters could be leading to health problems. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
bhhschicago.com
310 S Michigan Avenue #1600
MATTERPORT/3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE! SOUTH LOOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! WALK TO THE SOUTH LOOP,THE LAKE,NAVY PIER,THE MAG MILE & EVERYTHING THE LOOP HAS TO OFFER FROM THIS INCREDIBLY BRIGHT 2000+SQFT COMPLETELY RENOVATED (2019)/PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 58'+ WIDE 3BD/3BA CORNER HOME (2 ENSUITE) W/HIGH CEILINGS,WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS T/O AND COMPLETELY UNOBSTRUCTED/FOREVER PROTECTED N/E/S VIEWS ON AN UPPER FLOOR OF A PREMIER/HISTORIC/HIGH-AMENITY (IE,AMAZING ROOF DECK,FITNESS CENTER,ONSITE MANAGER/ENGINEER,24-7 DOORMAN)BUILDING W/UNOBSTRUCTED SKYLINE/LAKE/SUNRISE/PARK VIEWS FROM HUGE N & E-FACING WINDOWS;GRACIOUS PRIVATE ENTRY FOYER LEADS TO OPEN CUSTOM PROF-GRADE EAT-IN BOSCH/GE MONOGRAM ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & GREAT CABINET SPACE;LARGE LIVING ROOM W/TRUE SEPARATE DINING AREA;SPA-CALIBER MARBLE/STONE BATHS T/O INCL PRIMARY SUITE W/OVERSIZED DUAL-HEAD STEAM SHOWER & SEPARATE SWEDISH SOAKING TUB;SOUND WIRING & PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS T/O INCL MASSIVE PRIMARY SUITE WALK-IN & FULL-SIZE W/D IN REAL LAUNDRY ROOM;ADD'L PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED ON SAME FLOOR & 2 PRIME ATTACHED/HEATED/TANDEM GARAGE PARKING SPACES $50K ADD'L.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
wgnradio.com
There’s a new way to study your sleep from your own bed
Dr. Steven Xu, medical director of the Querrey Simpson Institute for Biometrics at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about ‘sleep stickers’, an at-home kit developed to detect breathing problems. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
wgnradio.com
Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company is ready to help get your driveway ready for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company to talk about how to help people get their driveways ready for winter and the financing options they offer to help provide flexibility. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
wgnradio.com
Will your car lose safety features with 5G switchover?
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s publisher Tom Appel joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions to all things automotive from WGN Radio listeners. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A time-traveling newsman and the cheeps that keep him going
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/09/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at Kass’ time traveling theories, the ‘cheep, cheep’ at the fence, crime strategies in Chicago, and what’s next for Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso prepares for shoulder surgery. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
wgnradio.com
Sue Foley on her latest album ‘Pinky’s Blues’
Multi-award-winning Blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss her career, her new album Pinky’s Blues, which is Foley and the band performing in a studio and recorded, with no overdubbing, and the meaning of “Pinky”. You can see Sue Foley Friday August 12 at Space in Evanston at 7pm.
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How much summer weather do we have left?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast and discuss whether the hot, humid temps will return next week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/22: Groupon layoffs, small business hiring, and NIL digital collectibles
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about last week’s surprising jobs report and what it means for the economy moving forward. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Groupon laying off 500 employees, a new ranking of top Midwest cities for startups having Chicago on top once again, and Illinois-based Ulta Beauty launching a VC fund.
