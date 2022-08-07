Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
Vikings' Kellen Mond: Listed as co-backup on depth chart
Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks behind starter Kirk Cousins in Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason released Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mond and Mannion are in a battle for the backup quarterback role and their play in preseason will...
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday
Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
Angel Rondon: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Rondon on Tuesday. Rondon was a member of the Giants' 40-man roster just over two weeks ago, but the organization will now move on from him entirely after he was blown up for three runs in one inning during his lone relief appearance at Triple-A Sacramento since being outrighted to the minors. The 24-year-old right-hander shouldn't have much difficulty catching on elsewhere on a minor-league deal.
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with head coach Zac Taylor noting that the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after March labrum...
Bears' Dante Pettis: Inconsistent start to camp
Pettis hasn't risen above the Bears' less experienced receivers the way a former second-round pick may be expected to, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Pettis hasn't been getting consistent separation against defensive backs with little NFL experience during practices. He's also struggled with occasional drops. Although Pettis had a strong rookie season in 2018, when he posted 467 yards and five touchdowns, he's recorded just 172 yards and four scores in 21 games over the last three seasons. It's likely he'll remain in a battle for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans some time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Looks to carve out backfield role
Allgeier is listed toward the bottom of the Falcons' unofficial posted depth chart, but Scott Bair of the team's official site notes that's an approach coach Arthur Smith generally takes with rookies at this stage of the preseason. Along with Allgeier, wideout Drake London -- the No. 8 overall pick...
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
Shenault won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missing preseason action is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs to carve out meaningful snaps heading into Week 1 now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backing up Christian Kirk in the slot.
Bears' David Moore: Struggling with drops
Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
