Congress & Courts

Abby Phillip
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
POTUS
Fox News

Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'

Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president

Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

