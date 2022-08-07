Read full article on original website
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Laura Ingraham: We have now learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General Merrick Garland is
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the raid of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago happened because of a document dispute even after Trump's legal team voluntarily met with government investigators on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Just hours ago, we learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General...
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game
Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
McConnell addresses raid on Trump's home, says the 'country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on the Justice Department to explain itself on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after a team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. "The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the...
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'
Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
FLASHBACK: Some Democrats who praised Mar-a-Lago raid previously slammed Trump for trying to 'weaponize' DOJ
Several Democrats who supported the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Monday previously criticized him for allegedly trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department on a number of different issues. In a September 2019 tweet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump of trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department after...
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Abbott sends message to NYC Mayor Adams about campaigning for Beto O'Rourke in Texas: 'Bring it'
Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded Wednesday to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who vowed to bring busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Abbott's Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Abbott responded on "The Faulkner Focus," saying...
Clinton-linked lawyer says Trump could be barred from re-election after FBI raid, cites US Code
Marc Elias, a top lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said Monday that former President Trump could be disqualified from making another run at the White House in 2024 following the FBI raid of his Florida residence. FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday...
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele told MSNBC viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise" while discussing the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. During MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," guest host Alicia Menendez, Steele and NBC News' justice reporter Ryan Reilly...
