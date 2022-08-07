NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Bears WR N'Keal Harry's ankle injury reportedly 'appears severe'

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly sustained an ankle injury that "appears severe," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday.

Harry, 24, injured the ankle on Saturday and is "awaiting further evaluation," Fowler reported. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus isn't scheduled to speak to media until Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk.

The Bears traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to acquire Harry from the New England Patriots. He played in 33 games over three years and had 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the 2021 preseason, he sustained a left shoulder injury and missed three games.

Hunt reportedly requests trade; Browns decline

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, according to reports by NFL Network's James Palmer and the Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday.

The team has declined that request, Cabot reported.

Hunt, who turned 27 on Saturday, has participated in individual drills at training camp, but reportedly skipped team drills for a second consecutive day on Saturday as he seeks a contract extension. He was previously a full participant. The Browns are fining the sixth-year running back for the skipped drills, per reports.

On Saturday, Cabot reported that Hunt wanted to finish his career in Cleveland. He joined the club in 2019 after two season with the Kansas City Chiefs. But now things have reportedly turned and Hunt wants to leave, while the Browns reportedly refuse. He's in the second year of a two-year, $12 million contract and has had less of a role playing behind three-time Pro Bowl selection Nick Chubb.

Hunt led the league in rushing yards as a rookie in 2017. The Chiefs released him in 2018 after video surfaced of him shoving a woman and kicking her on the floor of a Cleveland hotel hallway. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract for 2019 and signed another one-year deal in 2020. The two-year contract followed.

The Ohio native rushed for 386 yards over eight games in 2021 and scored five touchdowns. Calf and ankle injuries impacted his playing time.