ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 44

Laurie Bartus-Banka
4d ago

If this story is true that is their right as business owners. Just one questions, if you have a group of 8 people , your out and about, and want to grab something to eat, no reservation, but you walk in, they really going to turn you away? That is crazy. We have been known to not only order drinks, appetizers, main meal, and dessert. Depending where we go it could add up to over 500. Seems we won't be going here.

Reply(9)
7
Sharon Freeman
4d ago

Aww, I walk pass here everyday, A nice man told me it's was a restaurant. This truly a hidden gem in AC. U can get in if u know the right ppl. Love this area of AC 💋💋

Reply
3
Related
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Good Luck#Food Drink#Restaurants#Nj#South Albion Place#Tropicana
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Adds Thrilling Escape Room Experience

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City continues to expand its entertainment offerings with the opening of PanIQ Room at the shopping center. With more than 14 locations across the globe, PanIQ Room offers shoppers an interactive adventure with the chance to solve puzzles, find hidden clues and break secret codes all while trying to beat the clock. The 6,563-square-foot experiential space is now open in suite 1010 near Finish Line.
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Check out these beautiful NJ waterfalls

You may think of many of New Jersey's natural attributes, like beaches and forests and beautiful farmlands, but you rarely hear about our beautiful waterfalls. It may take a little bit of a drive for many of us to get to some of them, but we have plenty worth checking out. If you like beautiful scenery and enjoy hiking check out this site for a complete list of waterfalls and hiking trails.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy