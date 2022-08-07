ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
KTUL

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some mind-blowing fun and entertainment will be in Tulsa Wednesday with the Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow. The 21+ event will feature risk-taking acrobats performing without safety nets or wires. It will also include stunt people swallowing swords, eating and breathing fire, and walking on broken glass.
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Update on Tulsa Botanic Garden construction

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 checked in with the Tulsa Botanic Garden a few months after the announcement of their new construction. The Tulsa Botanic Garden is getting two new additions, the Bumgarner Lotus Pool and the Stanford Family Liberty Garden. Garden staff said the projects will cost more than...
KTUL

Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
News On 6

Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch

Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
KTUL

Tulsa bicyclist dies after being struck by truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a pick-up truck while riding a bicycle, Tulsa police said. The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, was crossing an intersection near Virgin and Peoria when he was struck by a pickup. The man was transported to...
KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
KTUL

Several Green Country districts head back to school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
KTUL

TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
