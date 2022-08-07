Read full article on original website
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Extended Cut Set for Digital and Blu-ray Release This Month
Fans will be able to chomp down on even more of “Jurassic World Dominion” later this month, when an extended cut of the film hits home video. The extended edition boasts 14 minutes of additional footage, including an alternate opening, and will be released on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 16.
New Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days
The move marks yet another reversal of former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy. Warner Bros. Discovery has quietly reversed course on a practice that was standard for the first half of 2022, with new release Warner Bros. films no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max 45 days after they first hit theaters, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
‘Emily the Criminal’ Film Review: Aubrey Plaza Captivates in Class-Conscious Crime Drama
When we meet Emily (Aubrey Plaza), she’s already a criminal. Writer-director John Patton Ford’s debut feature, “Emily the Criminal,” isn’t an exploration of how Emily becomes a criminal, but rather, how she learns to embrace criminality as her identity, her gift and her escape from a world that’s built to keep her down.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz
Click here to read the full article. Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in...
Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis
The record amount of money studios have stashed away for a rainy day might not be enough to fortify its balance sheet — and studio jobs — from the recession. For Hollywood moguls running the world’s biggest entertainment studios, cash is king. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount,...
Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt
It’s no secret that Chris Evans is obsessed with his dog, Dodger. And we’re kind of obsessed with him, too. When the actor posted a photo of his adorable pup in a form-fitting, collared cotton shirt from his film “The Gray Man,” we couldn’t help but take the bait. ‘The Gray Man’ Recast “While filming #thegrayman the […] The post Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Brian Tyree Henry to Star in Ridley Scott-Directed Series ‘Sinking Spring’ for Apple TV+
Brian Tyree Henry has found his post-“Atlanta” television role. The actor will star in “Sinking Spring,” a new Apple TV+ series from writer Peter Craig and director Ridley Scott. Based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode series will follow “long-time Philly friends...
‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries Trailer Dives Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family History (Video)
“House of Hammer,” the discovery+ docuseries chronicling allegations by women against actor Armie Hammer and the troubled history of the Hammer family, dropped a new trailer for the show Wednesday. In March 2021, a woman accused the actor of sexual assault and of banging her head against a wall...
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity
This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
Disney Branded Television Promotes Leah Buono to VP of Casting
Disney Branded Television — which is behind original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels — has promoted Leah Buono to vice president of casting, senior vice president of casting and talent relations Brenda Kelly-Grant, to whom she reports, announced today. As a senior member of the casting...
IFC Films Snags ‘The Lost King’ With Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan Ahead of TIFF Premiere
IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to “The Lost King,” the next film from director Stephen Frears that stars Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan, ahead of the movie’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. “The Lost King” is a reunion of the...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 to World Premiere at TIFF
As the Toronto International Film Festival inches closer, TIFF has unveiled its Primetime program lineup, which includes the first look at “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The fifth season of the Hulu show is just one of seven series that are part of the episodic program at...
Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max
Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive...
Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)
The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
Ben Kingsley Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ Set as TIFF Closing Night Film
“Dalíland,” a biopic about the life of artist Salvador Dalí that stars Ben Kingsley, will be the closing night film of next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF announced on Tuesday. Mary Harron directs the film that will make its premiere on Sept. 17 at Roy...
Ralph Fiennes Is a Sadistic Chef With a Taste for Blood in ‘The Menu’ Trailer (Video)
In “The Menu,” Ralph Fiennes plays a masterful and secretive chef with an intensity and rigor that only produces the finest meals, but as a new trailer for the film shows, he also has a taste for blood. “The Menu” comes from director Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “Game of...
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Netflix’s ‘Fakes’ Trailer Unravels a Teen-Built False ID Empire (Video)
“All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka — way too much vodka,” narrates Jennifer Tong in the first seconds of Netflix’s new trailer for “Fakes,” a series that traces the delirious success and eventual downfall of a teen-built fake ID empire, right before the FBI raids her party.
