Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Amandla Stenberg
Pete Davidson
Jo Koy
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz

Click here to read the full article. Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in...
Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt

It’s no secret that Chris Evans is obsessed with his dog, Dodger. And we’re kind of obsessed with him, too. When the actor posted a photo of his adorable pup in a form-fitting, collared cotton shirt from his film “The Gray Man,” we couldn’t help but take the bait. ‘The Gray Man’ Recast “While filming #thegrayman the […] The post Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt appeared first on DogTime.
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity

This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
Disney Branded Television Promotes Leah Buono to VP of Casting

Disney Branded Television — which is behind original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels — has promoted Leah Buono to vice president of casting, senior vice president of casting and talent relations Brenda Kelly-Grant, to whom she reports, announced today. As a senior member of the casting...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 to World Premiere at TIFF

As the Toronto International Film Festival inches closer, TIFF has unveiled its Primetime program lineup, which includes the first look at “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The fifth season of the Hulu show is just one of seven series that are part of the episodic program at...
Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)

The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
Netflix’s ‘Fakes’ Trailer Unravels a Teen-Built False ID Empire (Video)

“All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka — way too much vodka,” narrates Jennifer Tong in the first seconds of Netflix’s new trailer for “Fakes,” a series that traces the delirious success and eventual downfall of a teen-built fake ID empire, right before the FBI raids her party.
