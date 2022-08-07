Read full article on original website
Related
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Way To Get The Bluefeather Lynx Mount
"Final Fantasy 14" is the success story of MMORPGs. While the game flopped when it first launched, it would go on to see an unexpected surge of players who find the game still worth playing today. From exploring to questing to taking the time to become the best darn chef in all of Limsa Lominsa, there's plenty of things for players can do — and one of those is to get a mount.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Games To Play If You Can't Get Enough Of Stray
Since its release in July of 2022, "Stray" has taken the world by storm and become a hit with critics. The game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on PlayStation and PC, sees players take control of a cute stray cat with their drone companion. Set in a cyberpunk world filled with robotic creatures, the cat and its new helper B-12 have to traverse through the city while avoiding monstrous zurks and security bots.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Stray Is Helping Cats In The Real World
"Stray" released last month to great reviews and a positive response from both gamers and their pets. Now, in addition to delighting gamers and showing the world what it's like to be a cat in a dystopian future, the new game is also helping cats out in the real world.
PETS・
Genshin Impact: How To Save Leon
"Genshin Impact" is one of the internet's most popular games right now. People love the game despite its dark side, which includes gacha-mechanics that some people spend a lot of money on. In fact, one of the game's voice actresses, LilyPichu, revealed the harsh truth that she spent more money playing "Genshin Impact" than she ever made by acting in the game. While rolling for characters is one of the more popular and talked about features of the game, it's not the only thing to do – limited-time events are another popular game activity.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Cult Of The Lamb?
It's quite hard to describe the plot to "Cult of the Lamb" with a straight face. Basically, the game is a roguelite that revolves around a lamb who becomes possessed when a nefarious god saves it from death. It's a truly bizarre premise, but one that has earned the intrigue of gamers since its announcement at Gamescom in 2021. "Cult of the Lamb" seems to have proven itself worthy of that intrigue, as early reviews have been mostly positive in regards to the game's story, visuals, and uniqueness.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Place To Own Housing
"Final Fantasy 14" is one of the biggest MMORPGs on the internet. In fact, it was getting so popular and servers were getting so overpopulated that the game was temporarily pulled from the shelves at one point. There are a plethora of things to do in the game, including adventuring with other players. Of course, players can also take a more social approach and party digitally in the world of "Final Fantasy." In fact, one party even caused a stir as it decided to advertise on real-life billboards with questionable content. Whether you're grinding your character or having fun with the social parts of the game, there's plenty to do.
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
The Real-World Inspiration For Gotham Knights' Mr. Freeze
WB Games Montréal's upcoming "Gotham Knights" envisions a world where Batman's four most infamous proteges must struggle on without their mentor. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood join together to keep Gotham safe from the forces that threaten it. There has been an abundance of information revealed about these heroes. The studio shared that it hopes to get Batgirl right by thoughtfully handling her recovery after being shot by The Joker, it released an entire cinematic character trailer about Red Hood and his motivations for joining the team, and key individuals have even spoken up about fan concerns regarding the somewhat diminished size of Nightwing's greatest asset.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
MultiVersus Fans Just Got Disappointing News About Season 1
Despite a strong start to the "MultiVersus" open beta, developer Player First Games has delivered unfortunate news to fans. As announced on the game's official Twitter account, the full launch of "MultiVersus" has been delayed. "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," reads the update. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Nopon Coin Xchange
Nopons, the cute little mascots of the "Xenoblade" world, use Nopon Coins as currency. Players can find Nopon Coins from fighting monsters, looting containers, and completing quests in "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." If you don't have the Nopon Coin Xchange yet, it's easy to blow the coins on anything you can to make sure you don't exceed the 99 coin limit. However, with the Coin Xchange, you might want to hoard them to trade in for rare items that you might not find anywhere else.
MultiVersus: How To Get Toast
While it's easy to compare "MultiVersus" to "Super Smash Bros." because they're both multiplayer platform brawlers that draw characters from a bunch of different IPs, the game has a lot of unique mechanics and features that help set it apart. The ability to train perks and plan for smart perk stacking adds a level of versatility to each individual character, which can extend to a team's combined ability set. In other words, "MultiVersus" goes to great lengths to ensure people don't need to play the same character the same way. However, perhaps the biggest way that "MultiVersus" stands out is through its 2v2 multiplayer mechanics. The game puts a major emphasis on teamwork and encourages players to learn the synergies between different characters' ability sets. It's clear that Player First Games wants the focus of the game to be on teammates learning to cooperate and work together.
Sea Of Stars - What We Know So Far
When Sabotage Studio's "The Messenger" released and was offered as an Epic Games Store freebie only a few months later, it quickly found favor with critics and fans alike. Sabotage drew inspiration from the old-school, side-scrolling "Ninja Gaiden" titles and opted for a different kind of shinobi video game. "The Messenger" fearlessly tread new ground by incorporating modern systems and a healthy dose of humor to compliment its retro feel. Now, Sabotage Studio is hard at work on its next title, "Sea of Stars."
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0