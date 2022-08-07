Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WXIA 11 Alive
Hearing on Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law paused
Unfortunately, the virtual hearing was being interrupted by profanities. Organizations are challenging the statute as a constitutional violation.
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker targeted in campaign ad using ex-wife’s accusations: ‘He was gonna blow my brains out’
ATLANTA - An Anti-Trump GOP group targeted Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, with a new campaign ad that uses soundbites of his ex-wife accusing him of threatening to shoot her and other violent acts while they were married. The Republican Accountability Project released a 30-second ad that...
wabe.org
Critics of Georgia’s new 'divisive concepts' law say it could cause confusion
As Georgia public schools resume classes, they have new laws to follow this year. One of them, House Bill 1084, bans educators from teaching so-called “divisive concepts.” The law’s critics say the language is vague, which is likely to cause confusion among educators. HB 1084 bans nine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
Where state abortion bans stand amid legal challenges
In more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and other laws that greatly limit the procedure after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to an abortion on June 24. On July 26, the Supreme Court entered its judgment in the case, taking the procedural step that will start the process for some states to implement their so-called trigger bans on the procedure.
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
More than half of GOP governor nominees have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
The Republican nominee in at least 20 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kemp says Georgia had record-breaking fiscal year, boasting job creation and investment
ATLANTA — One day after Stacey Abrams revealed her economic plan, Gov. Brian Kemp made a big economic announcement of his own. Kemp said it was another record year for Georgia’s economy. “We tell people all the time we live in the best state to live, work and...
kcrw.com
Do new laws in Georgia, Indiana signal a push for nationwide abortion ban?
The Georgia Department of Revenue has unveiled new tax rules allowing an embryo to be claimed as a dependent on state tax returns. In Indiana, Governor Eric Holcombe has signed a law that bans abortion from the moment of conception, though there are exceptions for rape, incest, and the pregnant person’s health. Indiana is the first state to enact new limits on abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, days earlier, Kansas residents voted to uphold the right to an abortion in its constitution.
No decision yet in emergency motion against Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA — A hearing was held Monday in Fulton County for an emergency motion on a lawsuit that, at least initially, seeks to temporarily halt Georgia's six-week "heartbeat" abortion law. The ACLU, one of the nation's largest civil rights organizations, and a group of doctors filed the lawsuit in...
Polls show Georgia voters most concerned about economy
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is just three months away from the crucial midterm elections with new voting polls showing that voters are most concerned about the economy. This Sunday, the senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster the economy, reduce drug costs, increase corporate tax and combat climate change. “We are going to take […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
Essence
‘Breonna Taylor’ Chants Drown Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Speech
Cameron has faced renewed criticism over his office’s investigation of police actions during the botched deadly no-knock raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020. Dozens of Democrats chanted “Breonna Taylor” throughout Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech at the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday. The event occurred just two days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged four current and former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) to learn more about this sect of the Mormon Church.
wfxl.com
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 10