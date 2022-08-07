ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNN

Where state abortion bans stand amid legal challenges

In more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and other laws that greatly limit the procedure after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to an abortion on June 24. On July 26, the Supreme Court entered its judgment in the case, taking the procedural step that will start the process for some states to implement their so-called trigger bans on the procedure.
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Stacey Abrams
Do new laws in Georgia, Indiana signal a push for nationwide abortion ban?

The Georgia Department of Revenue has unveiled new tax rules allowing an embryo to be claimed as a dependent on state tax returns. In Indiana, Governor Eric Holcombe has signed a law that bans abortion from the moment of conception, though there are exceptions for rape, incest, and the pregnant person’s health. Indiana is the first state to enact new limits on abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, days earlier, Kansas residents voted to uphold the right to an abortion in its constitution.
Polls show Georgia voters most concerned about economy

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is just three months away from the crucial midterm elections with new voting polls showing that voters are most concerned about the economy. This Sunday, the senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster the economy, reduce drug costs, increase corporate tax and combat climate change. “We are going to take […]
‘Breonna Taylor’ Chants Drown Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Speech

Cameron has faced renewed criticism over his office’s investigation of police actions during the botched deadly no-knock raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020. Dozens of Democrats chanted “Breonna Taylor” throughout Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech at the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday. The event occurred just two days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged four current and former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
