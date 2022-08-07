The Bettendorf Learning Campus is happy to announce the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, August 20th. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all located in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. This festival of family fun and exploration will take place at all three locations across the Campus from 10:00 AM. – 3:00 PM. This year’s Discovery Fair is presented by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation through sponsorship of Title Sponsors HNI, Iowa American Water, Lane & Waterman LLP, DuTrac Community Credit Union, and Morgan Stanley, Library Champion Sponsor Pumped Balloons by Veronica and Community Partner Sponsors Russell and Steve’s Mirror & Glass.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO