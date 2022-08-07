Read full article on original website
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Bettendorf’s Learning Campus to Host Annual Discovery Fair on August 20th
The Bettendorf Learning Campus is happy to announce the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, August 20th. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all located in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. This festival of family fun and exploration will take place at all three locations across the Campus from 10:00 AM. – 3:00 PM. This year’s Discovery Fair is presented by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation through sponsorship of Title Sponsors HNI, Iowa American Water, Lane & Waterman LLP, DuTrac Community Credit Union, and Morgan Stanley, Library Champion Sponsor Pumped Balloons by Veronica and Community Partner Sponsors Russell and Steve’s Mirror & Glass.
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
Ballet Quad Cities Returns With Exciting New Season Of Dance
Ballet Quad Cities, the area’s premier dance company, is returning for an exciting new season of dance in 2022-2023!
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
Western Illinois University Museum Studies Invites the Public to Attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party
Moline, IL — The Western Illinois University Museum Studies Program will attend the Iowa Museum Association 2022 Conference Kick-off Party from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Edwards Creative Showroom in Milan, IL. This event is free to the public and no registration is required. “Anybody interested in...
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park
Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
IowaWORKS to host 6th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair
IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities. The event is Tuesday, August 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University – Rogalski Center — 2100 N. Ripley, Davenport, Iowa....
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Enjoy Tunes & Blooms in Rock Island August 14
Come and enjoy being surrounded by Freddy’s flower arrangements specifically inspired by some of his favorite songs from the Great American Songbook at the Tunes & Blooms event on August 14 at The Hauberg Estate in Rock Island!. Freddy will be at the grand piano playing the songs that...
‘Ride The Cyclone’ This Weekend At Moline’s Black Box Theater
“Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Black Box Theater in Moline. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
Back-to-school free resource fair – including backpacks – will be Thursday
Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host a Back to School Resource Fair in its south parking lot 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, while supplies last. The free curb-side/drive-through program for all families to receive school supplies, snacks and lots of information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families, a news release says.
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Interim Galesburg parks director named permanent boss
The city of Galesburg has selected Elizabeth Varner as the Director of Parks and Recreation effective Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Varner has been serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2022 and has over 32 years of professional experience in the field of parks and recreation, including working for the city of Galesburg for 30 years before her retirement in 2018, according to a city release Tuesday.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
