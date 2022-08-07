Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Six Flags, Disney, Sonos and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Six Flags — Shares dropped more than 22% after the theme park company sharply missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Six Flags reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $435 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $519 million. The theme park operator attributed the miss to weak attendance, or a 22% drop in visitors.
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
Ether surges to a two-month high after ethereum inches closer to long-awaited upgrade
The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency reached a price above $1,900 on Thursday, according to data from CoinMetrics. It comes after ethereum, ether's underlying network, successfully ran its final dry run for a key event called the "merge." Slated to take place in September, the merge is expected to make ethereum faster...
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Elon Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock—here’s how much money you’d have if you’d invested $1,000 in the company 10 years ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer worth about $6.88 billion between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, according to a series of recent SEC filings. As of Aug. 9, Tesla shares were valued at about $850 each at the close of trading. That price...
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.05% to...
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
Cramer's lightning round: Dropbox is a pass
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Tellurian Inc: "I think that stock is a buy." Dropbox Inc: "Nothing ever happens to the stock, and I think that that's because...
With inflation running at a 40-year high, 36% of U.S. adults tapped their savings to cover living expenses: Survey
During the first half of the year, the U.S. personal savings rate fell to 5.1% in June from 8.7% in December 2021, according to government data. This may a good time to scrutinize your spending if you haven't already done so, one expert says. More than a third of U.S....
Charts suggest oil could bounce temporarily then head lower, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that oil could rally in the short term, but it's unlikely to last. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that oil could be due for a short-term bounce, but over the next few months she ultimately sees it headed lower — possibly much lower," the "Mad Money" host said.
Boeing shows strong July deliveries
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
Gas is cheaper but groceries are not: How to save as food inflation jumps at the fastest pace since 1979
Food costs climbed 1.1% in July, bringing the year-over-year gain to 10.9%, according to the latest government data. These five tips can help you save money on groceries as food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. To feel the effects of inflation, just go to the supermarket. Although inflation,...
Stocks rise for a second day after back-to-back reports show signs of softening inflation
Stocks jumped for a second day Thursday as investors cheered another better-than-expected inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was flat. Investor sentiment got a boost when the July producer price index showed a surprise decline...
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
