ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Six Flags, Disney, Sonos and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Six Flags — Shares dropped more than 22% after the theme park company sharply missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Six Flags reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $435 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $519 million. The theme park operator attributed the miss to weak attendance, or a 22% drop in visitors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Etfs#Large Cap Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Hedged Tsla Strategy Etf#Axs Investments#Bny Mellon#Cnbc#Tsla Bear Daily Etf#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.05% to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Dropbox is a pass

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Tellurian Inc: "I think that stock is a buy." Dropbox Inc: "Nothing ever happens to the stock, and I think that that's because...
STOCKS
CNBC

Boeing shows strong July deliveries

CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy