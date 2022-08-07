ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinian mortars damage Israel-Gaza border crossing, Israel says

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Palestinian mortar bomb attack damaged the shuttered Israel-Gaza Erez border crossing on Sunday, the Israeli Defence Ministry said, on a third day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

"The terminal roof was damaged as a result of the fire, and shrapnel fell into the entrance hall, an area that is used to facilitate the daily passage of thousands of Gazans that work in Israel," the Defence Ministry said.

There were no reports of any casualties.

